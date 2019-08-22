HARTWELL – Behind the efforts of sophomore trio Kylie Schubert, Tiana Drake and Lindley Hawks, the Madison County girls cross country team finished second out of six teams last week in the Bulldog Early 5K hosted by Hart County High School.
Schubert, Drake, Hawks each finished ninth (26:10.81), 10th (26:20.09) and 11th (26:28.28) to score the best finishes for Madison County. Caroline Barret crossed the finish line in 18th place (27:56.55) and Lakin Wood finished 21st (28:10.62). six schools and 36 runners attended the girls race. Jefferson won the race with five runners in the top 10. Madison County was the only other team with at least two runners in the top 10.
The boys didn’t fare as well, placing fourth out of five teams. Aden Pricket had the Red Raider’s best finish at 17th (21:31.18). Nathan Smith (22:11.32), Noah Herndon (22:44.20), Noah Minish (22:47.75) and Conner Smith (23:05.31) occupied the 21st, and 22nd-25th spots in the final results.
Madison County travels to Jefferson Saturday for the North Georgia Championships. 30 high schools have entered the event hosted by East Jackson.
CROSS COUNTRY
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry