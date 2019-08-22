SOFTBALL: Raiders turn pitching duel into a rout of Stephens County

DANIELSVILLE – Emma Strickland watched her third pitch of Tuesday night’s game with Stephens County sail over the fence for a leadoff home run.
She responded by retiring 14-straight batters and only allowing two more hits, while the infield played a flawless game behind her. The offense eventually came around to bolster Madison County to a 10-1 victory, their second in region play and third in a row.
“It’s always good to see the infield play well,” he said. “It makes the pitcher throw better, she has confidence to go up there and throw strikes knowing the fielders are going to make plays. It’s fun to watch when they make plays, you have a lot of confidence in them.
“She [Strickland] made a little mistake and left it over the plate and a girl put a good wing on it. Credit to Emma, she settled back down, got through that inning and then she took care of business. We took it over after that.”
