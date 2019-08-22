VOLLEYBALL: Raiders sweep Rabun Co., Franklin Co., stretches win-streak to eight

CARNESVILLE – The 2019 Madison County volleyball continued their winning ways Tuesday night with straight set victories over Rabun County and Franklin County.
The Wildcats gave the Red Raiders a challenge, but ultimately, they fell 25-16 and 25-21. Franklin County’s young program didn’t fare as well. Madison County defeated them 25-2 and 25-10. Madison County takes an eight-game winning streak into games with Loganville Christian Academy and Prince Avenue Christian this Thursday night. They already have one victory over Prince Avenue this year.
“We’re seeing teams we haven’t seen before and they’re doing a good job figuring out who they are,” said head coach Kyle Cooper. “It’s good to see them excited at the beginning of practice. They make sure they don’t get complacent and they keep the energy going.”
