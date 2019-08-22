SOFTBALL: Panthers knock off Class AAAAA Buford

The Jackson County softball team flexed its muscle against one of the state’s big-name programs — and got back to .500 in the process.
Behind a four-run fourth inning, Jackson County knocked off Class AAAAA power Buford 6-3 Thursday at home.
“It’s a big win, and it lets our girls know that we can play with anyone,” first-year Panther coach Kristin Croteau said.
Madison Miller’s RBI single in the fourth inning broke up a 2-2 tie, followed by a two-run double from Abigail Allen and an RBI single from Sara Beth Allen as the Panthers evened their record at 4-4-1.
The Panthers’ victory over Buford, which won 10 straight state titles from 2007-2016, avenged a 10-5 setback to the Wolves last Wednesday.
Sara Beth Allen threw a complete game, allowing six hits, three runs and no walks with eight strikeouts.
“She is doing an amazing job on the mound,” Croteau said. “She’s doing an amazing job leading. She takes control of the game when she’s on that mound, and we’re very proud of her.”
With the contest knotted 2-2 in the bottom of the fourth inning, Miller plated Maliah Lee with a single up the middle, followed by Abigail Allen, who smashed a double to left center field to score Maggie Knox and Miller. Georgia Tech commit Sara Beth Allen singled up the middle to drive in Abigail Allen to increase the lead to 6-2.
“Everyone stepped up,” Croteau said of the fourth inning. “They stepped up, they got their job done and they went to the plate with confidence, and they knew that each girl was going to step up behind them.”
Buford (7-4) scored another run in the sixth, but Sara Beth Allen retired the Wolves in order in the seventh to end the game.
Abigail Allen led the Panthers with a 3-for-4 night at the plate with two RBIs. Sara Beth Allen was 2-for-4. Miller was 1-for-2 with an RBI and two runs scored.
Peri Foster also had an RBI, drawing a bases-loaded in the first inning to put the Panthers up 1-0. Jackson County fell behind 2-1 in the second inning when a single from Olivia Duncan but tied the game in the third inning when Sara Beth Allen scored from third off an error from Duncan.
Croteau said she was proud of the team effort in earning the win.
“They are a great group of girls,” Croteau said, “and they’re working hard to accomplish our goals.”
Jackson County will travel to Jefferson Tuesday (6:15 p.m.) to take on the rival Dragons.
SOFTBALL: Panthers knock off Class AAAAA Buford
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry