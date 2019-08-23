Heyward Young (8-21-2019)

ATHENS - Heyward Young, Athens, (1941 - 2019), and husband of 53 years to Brenda Eberhart Young, passed away on August 21, 2019.
Mr. Young retired from NCR, Inc. in 1999, obtained both his real estate and brokerage licenses in retirement, was employed by V. Low Properties as well as worked at Bear Creek Reservoir Fish Area. He is a graduate of North Hall High School, served in the Army and is a long-time member of Central Baptist Church.
Mr. Young is the son of the late Eston and Rosa Clark Young, Gainesville; and is preceded in death by siblings Virgil Young, Loretta Ayers, Myrtice Hood, Hazel Little, Joel Young, Joan Seabolt, Leroy Young and Lunette Hood.
In addition to his wife, Brenda Eberhart Young; survivors include his son, Brian Young and daughter-in-law Patti Young, Cleveland; daughter Angela Young, Watkinsville; granddaughter Bethany Young Steward and grandson-in-law Andrew Steward, Indianapolis, Ind., granddaughter Meredith Young, Watkinsville; and sibling Sylvia Burruss, Gainesville.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, August 234, 2019, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., with a memorial service to be held immediately following at Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Hwy., Jefferson, Ga., 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
