COMMERCE - Jennie M. Jett, 88, Commerce, died Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at St. Mary’s Hospice House.
Mrs. Jett was born in Commerce to the late J.C. and Elma Fleming Murphy. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Commerce and retired from Rockwell Automation.
Mrs. Jett is survived by her husband, Leroy Jett, Commerce; daughters, Kathy Goodnight Dotson, Jefferson, and Connie Porter, Commerce; sister, Sarah Borders, Maysville; three grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Funeral service: Friday, August 23, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with Jerry Payne officiating. Interment will follow in Jackson Memorial Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Friday, August 23, 2019, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
Jennie M. Jett (8-21-2019)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry