Ola Faye Jay (8-16-2019)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Friday, August 23. 2019
ATHENS - Ola Faye Jay, 92, Athens, died on August 16, 2019.

Faye was born in Tunnel Hill to Jesse and Ethel Reed, and was one of nine children. Faye was preceded in death by her husband Charles Jay Sr.; her son Charles Jay Jr.; and her daughter-in-law Diane Jay.

She is survived by one sister, Jean Blackburn; and her grandson and family, Michael and Erin Jay, and Penelope Jay.

Faye was a devoted member of Gordon’s United Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday school and participated in the Womens’ Club. In her youth Faye enjoyed camping, gardening and baking. She also enjoyed a lifelong love for reading. She and her husband were deeply in love for 69 years of marriage before his passing, and she loved her family selflessly and without reservation.

Visitation: Friday, August 23, 2019, from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at Gordon’s Chapel, followed by a service.

Lord and Stephens, East, Athens, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.