ATHENS - Ola Faye Jay, 92, Athens, died on August 16, 2019.
Faye was born in Tunnel Hill to Jesse and Ethel Reed, and was one of nine children. Faye was preceded in death by her husband Charles Jay Sr.; her son Charles Jay Jr.; and her daughter-in-law Diane Jay.
She is survived by one sister, Jean Blackburn; and her grandson and family, Michael and Erin Jay, and Penelope Jay.
Faye was a devoted member of Gordon’s United Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday school and participated in the Womens’ Club. In her youth Faye enjoyed camping, gardening and baking. She also enjoyed a lifelong love for reading. She and her husband were deeply in love for 69 years of marriage before his passing, and she loved her family selflessly and without reservation.
Visitation: Friday, August 23, 2019, from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at Gordon’s Chapel, followed by a service.
Lord and Stephens, East, Athens, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
Ola Faye Jay (8-16-2019)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry