Robbie Ann Dowdy (8-10-2019)

WINDER - Robbie Ann Dowdy, 49, Winder passed away Saturday, August 10, 2019.
Ms. Dowdy was extremely reliable and had solid experiences in warehouse operations which included order picking/packing, staging, and stocking. Excelling at accurately labeling products and boxes; monitoring inventory, calculating and verifying quantities and using computer to enter data; pulling and packaging products at large volumes; pleasant manners and ensured compliance with environment, health and corporate regulations. She was skilled at working quickly, correctly and effectively, to complete tasks.
Robbie attended Cardinal Technical College in Norcross. She also attended Aviation Institute of Maintenance in Duluth where she studied electrical, mechanical and basic aviation. Robbie attended Buford High School in Buford.
Survivors include her mother, Zella M. Dowdy; father, Larry J. Dowdy; daughter, Amber La-Shay Boykin; brother Larry Konard Dowdy; sister Jeronica Dowdy and husband Seneca Dunlap; aunts and uncles, the late Henery Dorsey and Bobbi Nell Dorsey, the late S.T. Dorsey, Buford, Patricia Rogers, Buford, John Clayton Dorsey, Buford, Cynnie Bell Carson, Buford, L.B. and wife Annie Clark, Decatur, Pearlie J. Walker and Cora Sadler, Buford, Agatha Thompson, Buford, Wilson and wife Victoria Dowdy, Lithonia, and Lena Dowdy, Monroe; special friends, Lesa Dowdy, Pam Washington, Catherine Akridge, Brandy Bailey and Betty Sherman.
Memorial service: Friday, August 23, 2019, at 4:30 p.m. at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel. Norris Hamilton will be officiating.
Family to receive friends: Friday August 23, 2019, at 3:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy. 53, Hoschton, Ga., 30548, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.
