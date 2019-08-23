Multiple incumbents facing opposition in city elections

UPDATED:
Multiple city council and school board seats across Jackson County will be contested in November's elections.
Elections will be held Nov. 5.
Qualifying closed Aug. 21 in most town, but will run through Aug. 23 in Nicholson and Talmo.
JEFFERSON
City Council
District 5
• Don Kupis (incumbent) 36 Forest Circle 706-367-4604
• Clint Roberts, 50 Elder Dr. 706-389-5354
District 1
• Steve Kinney (incumbent), 143 Washington St. 706-367-8778
District 3
• Jon Howell (incumbent), 334 Fountainhead Dr. 678-938-4777
Board of Education
District 4
• Lisa Richmond (incumbent), 97 Weaver Dr. 706-367-2085
• Dana Phillips, 31 Loom Ct. 404-680-4244
District 3
• Willie L. Hughey (incumbent), 500 MLK Drive 706-367-5746
District 2
• Brantley Porter (incumbent), 48 Brittany Ct. 706-340-2925
District 5
• Guy Dean Benson (incumbent), 28 Deerwood Ln. 706-367-8492
District 1
• Angela D'Zamko (incumbent) 146 Wildwood Place 706-215-0035
COMMERCE
Commerce Council
Mayor:
•J. Clark Hill III (incumbent), 928 Blue Heron Drive, (706) 654-6632
Ward 3
• Mark Fitzpatrick (incumbent), 480 Sam Brown Blvd., (706) 335-5466
• Alicia Vargas, 396 Scott Street, (706)336-8975
Ward 4
• Sam Cotton, 170 Washington Street, (706)335-3001
•Bobby Redmon (incumbent), 1073 Waterworks Road, (404)557-5911
Ward 5
• Johnny Eubanks (incumbent), 134 Northview Drive, (706) 335-3915
• Eric Merrell, 231 Arlington Lane, (706)248-8384
School Board
District 2
• Mary Pittman (incumbent), 495 Shankle Heights, (706) 335-4255
District 3:
• Bill Davis (incumbent), 85 Shankle Road, (706)540-4221
• Knox Smith, 458 Sam Brown Blvd., (706) 340-1789
District 4
• Rodney Gary (incumbent), 234 Stark Road, (706) 654-7272; current chairman of the board
• Kyle Moore, 111 Hazel Street, (678)-591-7886
District 5
• Paul Sergent (incumbent), 125 Northview Drive, (706) 335-2100
• Roshuanda Merritt, 1406 Charleston Ave, (706)424-1659
BRASELTON
District 1
•Joy Basham, 9057 Lexington Ct., 714-369-5659
•Richard Mayberry, 211 Reisling Dr., 678-227-9964
•Becky Richardson (incumbent), 9698 Davis St., 678-409-1238
District 2
•Tony Funari (incumbent) 5362 Legends Dr., 770-967-9889.
•Jim Joedecke, 5263 Legends Dr., 404-290-2405.
HOSCSHTON
Two Hoschton City Council seats will be on the Nov. 5 ballots, including Post 5 and 6, currently held by Susan Powers and Mindi Kiewert, respectively. The two seats are at-large. Powers did not qualify for re-election,
The top two vote-getters will secure the positions, unlike in some municipalities in which candidates vie for a specific post.
Four people qualified for the city council seats:
•Shantwon Astin, 265 Bell Ave.
•Adam Ledbetter, 130 White St.
•Suzanne Owens, 432 Eagles Bluff
•Mindi Kiewert (Incumbent), 209 Chestnut Chase
MAYSVILLE
Mayor
• Richard Presley (incumbent) 678 858 5467
• Lynn Villyard 678 897 9545
Ward 2
• Junior Hardy (incumbent) 706-949 0376
• Susan Cooley
Ward 4
• Scott Harper (incumbent) 678 725 6786
ARCADE
Three seats are up for election in Arcade this year. The election is at-large with the top three people receiving the most votes being elected.
Those who qualified are:
• Debora S. Stewart, 776 Hwy 82 South, Jefferson, 706-367-9417
• Marsha Fields, 135 Rock Forge Ln, Jefferson, 404-482-9073
• Cindy Bone (incumbent), 281 Williamson St., Jefferson, 706-654-7014
• Thomas Hays (incumbent), 25 Trotters Ridge Rd., Jefferson, 706-367-1543
• Shane Cox (incumbent), 352 Williamson St., Jefferson, 678-665-8774
• Diane Merriweather, 226 Summit Heights Dr, Nicholson, 404-567-2443
PENDERGRASS
• Mayor Melvin (Monk) Tolbert (incumbent), 135 Academy St. 678-858-0447
• Willie Pittman, 152 Glenn Gee Rd. 706-685-6005 has qualified to replace Terry May, who is not running for re-election
• Harlan Robinson (incumbent), 634 Cottage Loop 706-693-4337
NICHOLSON
Mayor
• Jan Webster (incumbent) 270 G. W. Wilson Rd. 770-231-0860
Council (at large voting)
• Diane Merriweather 226 Summit Heights Dr. 404-567-2443
• Bobby Crawford 695 Cedar Dr. 706-757-3373
• Dillard Lamar Watkins (incumbent) 8089 Jefferson Dr. 706-224-1452
• David Michael Barfield (incumbent) 382 Plantation Crossing 678-427-3636
TALMO
City Council
• Myra McEver (incumbent) 225 A.J. Irvin Rd., 706-693-2325
