Multiple incumbents facing opposition in city elections

Posted by
JacksonHeraldTODAY
Friday, August 23. 2019
UPDATED:
Multiple city council and school board seats across Jackson County will be contested in November's elections.
Elections will be held Nov. 5.
Qualifying closed Aug. 21 in most town, but will run through Aug. 23 in Nicholson and Talmo.


JEFFERSON

City Council

District 5
• Don Kupis (incumbent) 36 Forest Circle 706-367-4604

• Clint Roberts, 50 Elder Dr. 706-389-5354


District 1
• Steve Kinney (incumbent), 143 Washington St. 706-367-8778


District 3
• Jon Howell (incumbent), 334 Fountainhead Dr. 678-938-4777



Board of Education

District 4
• Lisa Richmond (incumbent), 97 Weaver Dr. 706-367-2085

• Dana Phillips, 31 Loom Ct. 404-680-4244


District 3
• Willie L. Hughey (incumbent), 500 MLK Drive 706-367-5746


District 2
• Brantley Porter (incumbent), 48 Brittany Ct. 706-340-2925


District 5
• Guy Dean Benson (incumbent), 28 Deerwood Ln. 706-367-8492


District 1
• Angela D'Zamko (incumbent) 146 Wildwood Place 706-215-0035




COMMERCE

Commerce Council

Mayor:
•J. Clark Hill III (incumbent), 928 Blue Heron Drive, (706) 654-6632

Ward 3
• Mark Fitzpatrick (incumbent), 480 Sam Brown Blvd., (706) 335-5466
• Alicia Vargas, 396 Scott Street, (706)336-8975

Ward 4
• Sam Cotton, 170 Washington Street, (706)335-3001
•Bobby Redmon (incumbent), 1073 Waterworks Road, (404)557-5911

Ward 5
• Johnny Eubanks (incumbent), 134 Northview Drive, (706) 335-3915
• Eric Merrell, 231 Arlington Lane, (706)248-8384







School Board

District 2
• Mary Pittman (incumbent), 495 Shankle Heights, (706) 335-4255

District 3:
• Bill Davis (incumbent), 85 Shankle Road, (706)540-4221
• Knox Smith, 458 Sam Brown Blvd., (706) 340-1789

District 4
• Rodney Gary (incumbent), 234 Stark Road, (706) 654-7272; current chairman of the board
• Kyle Moore, 111 Hazel Street, (678)-591-7886

District 5
• Paul Sergent (incumbent), 125 Northview Drive, (706) 335-2100
• Roshuanda Merritt, 1406 Charleston Ave, (706)424-1659







BRASELTON

District 1
•Joy Basham, 9057 Lexington Ct., 714-369-5659
•Richard Mayberry, 211 Reisling Dr., 678-227-9964
•Becky Richardson (incumbent), 9698 Davis St., 678-409-1238

District 2
•Tony Funari (incumbent) 5362 Legends Dr., 770-967-9889.
•Jim Joedecke, 5263 Legends Dr., 404-290-2405.

HOSCSHTON

Two Hoschton City Council seats will be on the Nov. 5 ballots, including Post 5 and 6, currently held by Susan Powers and Mindi Kiewert, respectively. The two seats are at-large. Powers did not qualify for re-election,
The top two vote-getters will secure the positions, unlike in some municipalities in which candidates vie for a specific post.

Four people qualified for the city council seats:

•Shantwon Astin, 265 Bell Ave.
•Adam Ledbetter, 130 White St.
•Suzanne Owens, 432 Eagles Bluff
•Mindi Kiewert (Incumbent), 209 Chestnut Chase



MAYSVILLE
Mayor
• Richard Presley (incumbent) 678 858 5467
• Lynn Villyard 678 897 9545

Ward 2
• Junior Hardy (incumbent) 706-949 0376
• Susan Cooley
Ward 4
• Scott Harper (incumbent) 678 725 6786


ARCADE

Three seats are up for election in Arcade this year. The election is at-large with the top three people receiving the most votes being elected.

Those who qualified are:
• Debora S. Stewart, 776 Hwy 82 South, Jefferson, 706-367-9417
• Marsha Fields, 135 Rock Forge Ln, Jefferson, 404-482-9073
• Cindy Bone (incumbent), 281 Williamson St., Jefferson, 706-654-7014
• Thomas Hays (incumbent), 25 Trotters Ridge Rd., Jefferson, 706-367-1543
• Shane Cox (incumbent), 352 Williamson St., Jefferson, 678-665-8774
• Diane Merriweather, 226 Summit Heights Dr, Nicholson, 404-567-2443




PENDERGRASS
• Mayor Melvin (Monk) Tolbert (incumbent), 135 Academy St. 678-858-0447
• Willie Pittman, 152 Glenn Gee Rd. 706-685-6005 has qualified to replace Terry May, who is not running for re-election
• Harlan Robinson (incumbent), 634 Cottage Loop 706-693-4337




NICHOLSON

Mayor
• Jan Webster (incumbent) 270 G. W. Wilson Rd. 770-231-0860

Council (at large voting)
• Diane Merriweather 226 Summit Heights Dr. 404-567-2443
• Bobby Crawford 695 Cedar Dr. 706-757-3373
• Dillard Lamar Watkins (incumbent) 8089 Jefferson Dr. 706-224-1452
• David Michael Barfield (incumbent) 382 Plantation Crossing 678-427-3636


TALMO
City Council
• Myra McEver (incumbent) 225 A.J. Irvin Rd., 706-693-2325

Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.