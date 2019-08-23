Football: Winder-Barrow-Clarke Central game postponed to Saturday

The Winder-Barrow and Clarke Central football teams will have to wait an extra day to kick off their 2019 seasons.
Heavy rain and lingering lightning Friday evening caused the season opener between the teams to be postponed.
They are now scheduled to play at 7 p.m. Saturday at Billy Henderson Stadium.
The Bulldoggs are looking to rebound from a 2-8 finish in 2018, when they missed the playoffs for the first time since 2013. Clarke Central went 8-5 a year ago and reached the GHSA Class AAAAA quarterfinals.
It will be the fourth straight time the teams have opened the season against each other. The Gladiators won last year's meeting 22-19 in Winder.
