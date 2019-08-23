Commerce dominates West Hall in season opener

Friday, August 23. 2019
After narrowly escaping the lone tune-up game with a win, the Commerce Tigers made that game seem like a distant memory after Friday night’s 48-17 season-opening win at West Hall.
The Tigers (1-0) will host Athens Christian next Friday.
Sam Roach and Tyelon Brock scored two touchdowns apiece. Josh Frates scored one touchdown. The defense also added a touchdown.
After West Hall took an early 3-0 lead, Roach found the end zone from a yard away to give Commerce a 7-3 lead with 2:34 left in the first quarter. The Tigers never relinquished the lead.
Seven seconds later, Jaylon Haralson scored on a scoop-and-score play when Elijah Burns jarred the ball loose on a quarterback sack. The lead was 14-3.
West Hall cut the deficit to 14-10 with a touchdown midway through the second quarter. Brock answered with a punt-return touchdown with 2:49 left in the first half. The score was 21-10 at halftime.
The momentum created by Brock carried over into the third quarter as he struck again, this time on a 53-yard run to push the lead to 28-10. Roach extended the lead with a 5-yard touchdown run, and the third quarter ended with the Tigers on top 35-10.
Frates scored 10 seconds into the fourth quarter on a 22-yard run to push the lead to 42-10. The Tigers’ final touchdown came on a Dreylan Martin 1-yard run with 8:04 left in the game. West Hall’s final score came with 6:24 left to play.
