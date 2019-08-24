Leopards fall short in season opener

If you were to ask Banks County head football coach Jay Reid how Friday night’s 7-0 loss to Jackson County, he will tell you it was a “tale of two halves.”
In the first half of Friday night’s loss, the Leopards didn’t gain a first down. On the second possession of the second half, the Leopards not only got three first downs, but the drive made it all the way to the Panthers’ 3-yard line. But the drive ended with a fumble.
“I give all the credit to (Jackson County), they did a good job,” Reid said. “They executed on some things. You’re talking about two teams that battled all night. First half, we played poorly … making mental mistakes here and there.
“In the second half, I challenged the kids at halftime and they corrected a lot of (the mistakes), and I think that shows in the play. And our kids understand they’re in control of that.”
On offense, the Leopards (0-1) gained only four first downs, finished the game with 79 total yards of offense and had seven negative plays on 37 offensive snaps.
Senior Chandler Payne led the Leopards’ offense with 50 rushing yards on 17 carries. The next closest player in rushing yards was Roman Haynes with 18. The Leopards went 1-for-6 through the air. Payne was on the end of the one completed pass.
The offense put the ball on the ground five times. Two of the fumbles ended up with Jackson County.
The Leopards’ defense limited the Panthers (1-0) to one touchdown, 245 total yards, forced two fumbles and recorded two interceptions. Cade Herrin and Carter Stroud were on the receiving end of the two Panther interceptions.
The defense also forced three turnover on downs including a second-quarter goal-line stand. The Panthers marched down to the Leopards’ 1-yard line and on third-and-goal, the Leopards stuffed Jackson County’s Jesse Whiting for no gain. Fourth-and-goal followed and resulted in Micah Swift being pushed back for a 1-yard loss to end the Panthers’ possession.
The lone defensive lapse came when Whiting found Tyler Wester for a 46-yard touchdown with no time left in the first quarter. It was the only score of the game.
“We busted that coverage a little bit, and that’s something we learned from,” Reid said. “The kid came off that was really responsible for it and he owned it. I give kudos to that. Playing in the secondary is a tough thing. When you get beat on something, it’s six (points) … but we made some really good plays back there tonight.
“I’m excited about where we’re at with our defensive group right now and the offense once we start focusing and eliminating silly mistakes.”
After no first downs in the first half, the Leopards’ offense showed signs of life in the third quarter. After forcing a Panthers’ punt, the Leopards began their second drive of the first half from their own 37-yard line. Three first downs and 61 yards later, the Leopards were knocking on the door to tie the game.
Two plays from the 3-yard line resulted in a lost fumble and the end of the possession.
Later in the third quarter, with the defense giving the offense great field position thanks to Herrin’s interception, the Leopards again put the ball on the ground to end a drive.
Leopards fall short in season opener
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry