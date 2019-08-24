Defense lifts Panthers past Leopards in season opener

Going into the season-opening game vs. Banks County, Rich McWhorter said the Leopards were well-coached, didn’t make a lot of mistakes to hurt themselves and were physical.
On Friday night, McWhorter’s group showed they were all of things, too, as the Jackson County Panthers opened the season with a 7-0 win. The Panthers play at North Hall next Friday.
The Panthers’ defense shined in the start of the McWhorter era at Jackson County. The defense held the Leopards to 79 yards of offense and forced five fumbles, two of which the squad recovered to end Leopard drives.
“I just can’t say enough about the job our defensive coaches did,” McWhorter said. “I can’t say enough about the job the defense did. The defensive line, (Tyler) Wester, what a great player. I really think he’s a big-time player. Then, Andrew King in the middle, what a great football player.”
The Panthers (1-0) forced the Leopards (0-1) into seven negative plays, allowed the Leopards only 37 offensive plays and allowed only four first downs for the Leopards’ offense.
Even with the win, McWhorter said his team still has to “get better.” The offense sputtered at times including tossing two interceptions and fumbling twice. The Panthers retained possession on both fumbles.
Junior Jesse Whiting led the Panthers’ offense with 70 rushing yards on 17 carries. He went 7-for-15 through the air for 68 yards, one touchdown and one interception.
Senior Tyler Wester was on the receiving end of Whiting’s touchdown pass. The play went for 46 yards. Wester added four more catches to finish the game with 59 receiving yards. He carried the ball twice.
Rodney Booker and Micah Swift combined for 15 carries and 59 yards on the ground.
“My expectations are really, really high offensively,” McWhorter said, “and we just have so much work to do, so much development to do on the offensive side of the ball. Really all positions, not one.
“One thing I’m glad about though is we were able to play a lot of kids offensively.”
The Panthers had six players carry the ball at least one time. They played two quarterbacks in the game: Whiting and Jake Stinchcomb, and five different players caught a pass from the quarterback duo.
“We’ve got to learn, we’ve got to get better, we’ve got to mature,” McWhorter said. “We’ve got a small but very, very high-character senior class, and we’re going to have to rely on those guys for leadership … exciting to get that first W, but we still need to get better.”
Even with the lows of the game, the offense rose to the occasion when the team needed it most. The Panthers’ final drive started at their own 16-yard line with just under five minutes to play. What ensued was the offense picking up four first downs and going 49 yards to run the clock out and secure the win.
“We had a stoppage in play and we told the offensive line, ‘you get to this point in the game, this is where you guys take this thing over,’ and they did,” McWhorter said.
Through the opening six possessions, neither team had gained a first down. On the Panthers’ fourth possession, the offense not only got its first first down of the game, but it also scored the game’s only touchdown. With time running out in the quarter, Whiting hit Wester in the middle of the field. By the time Wester reached the end zone, the first quarter had expired and the Panthers led 7-0.
With 6:23 left in the third quarter, Banks County was at the Panthers’ 3-yard line, ready to strike, but a forced fumble ended those hopes and gave the Panthers the ball back.
At the end of the third quarter, the defense bailed the offense out. After the Leopards forced an interception near midfield, Aydon Griswold gave the Panthers’ offense a boost when he recovered a Leopard fumble.
With the two turnovers, the defense forced the Leopards to punt nine times.
