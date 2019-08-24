FOOTBALL: Warriors knock off Dragons in season opener

All things being even, Jefferson’s season opener with Oconee County would hinge on who made more mistakes.
That’s a battle Dragon coach Gene Cathcart said his team lost in a 21-20 setback Friday to the Warriors.
“We went into the game and said, when two good teams play early, it almost always comes down to who makes the most mistakes,” he said. “I have to say that’s the Dragons tonight.”
Oconee County’s Darius Johnson scored on a nine-yard run with 4:19 left in the game, and the Dragons, ranked ninth in Class AAA, couldn’t answer with a game-winning drive in falling for the second-straight year to the Warriors.
Jefferson committed a crucial turnover deep in Oconee County territory in the first half and also lost the special teams battle on the night, according to Cathcart. A short punt setup the Warriors’ game-winning drive.
“When those two things happen — the most mistakes and that other team wins special teams, it really doesn’t matter that you scored three offensive touchdowns and they scored three offensive touchdowns, and your defense played really well and their defense played really well,” he said. “It comes down to those mistakes that are tough to swallow, and then also the fact that we’ve just got to get better in special teams.”
Oconee County’s Max Johnson, an LSU commit, threw for 114 yards and a touchdown, while running for a 22-yard score.
Meanwhile, Jefferson’s Colby Clark was 7-for-14 with 114 yards passing and had a hand in the Dragons’ three scores, running for one touchdown and throwing two more.
Clark hit Donsha Gaither for a 16-yard touchdown pass on fourth down with 8:26 left in the third quarter to give the Dragons a 14-7 lead. Gaither went up and snatched the ball away from the Warrior defender and came down in the end zone with the ball.
With the game later tied 14-14 in the fourth quarter, Clark rolled out on third-and-22 and found Malaki Starks for a 67-yard touchdown pass.
Cathcart elected to go for two, instead of the extra point try due to long snapper Josh Cochran not being available because of cramping. The try failed and Jefferson clung to a 20-14 lead with 9:26 left in the game. Cathcart didn’t want to insert an inexperienced snapper in such a crucial point of the game.
“I still feel like the decision that I made was the correct decision for what we needed to do at that time,” Cathcart said. “I would have hated for somebody to come in having never snapped in a game and that whole ball game have been on them. I’d rather it be on me, so I would still do it again.”
Oconee County’s game-winning drive came on a short field.
After pinning the Dragons deep in their own territory with a punt, the Dragons were forced to kick the ball away. Oconee County received the ball on Jefferson’s 26, and drove for a go-ahead score in five plays, capped by Darius Johnson’s nine-yard run.
The Dragons moved the ball to midfield on their subsequent drive, but the game ended when Clark threw an interception with 56 seconds left.
The night got off to an unconventional start as kickoff was delayed an hour due to weather.
After a scoreless first quarter, the teams swapped touchdowns in the second quarter. Clark scored on a three-yard run on fourth down to give Jefferson a 7-0 lead, but Johnson answered with his 22-yard run to pull the Warriors even with 8:28 left in the first half.
Jefferson missed out on a scoring opportunity later in the second quarter when a 10-play drive ended with a fumble on the Warriors’ 5-yard line.
One of the biggest plays of the night, however, came in the third quarter. With Jefferson ahead 14-7, it had seemingly made a key defensive stop with Johnson in the clutches of a pair of Dragon defenders, but the 6-4, 215-pounder broke multiple tackles and found Liam Lewis for a 26-yard touchdown pass.
Cathcart said his team will learn from the season-opening loss.
“Tonight had almost a playoff-type atmosphere once we finally got to play,” Cathcart said. “It was kind of a blow-for-blow football game, a good football game. They ended up just making one more play than we did … As we look back on it, there’s going to be a lot of good film to learn from.”
Jefferson has next week off before hosting West Hall Sept. 6.
