ATHENS – When a defense only allows 16 points in a game, their team is expected to win. But it helps to have an offense to flatter them.
Such was the blunder for Madison County Friday night in an 18-8 loss at Cedar Shoals. The Red Raiders' defense only surrendered 16 points, and even created a turnover at the goal line. But the offense gained a mere four yards in the entire first half, gave up two points on a safety, and didn’t find the end zone until the final two minutes of regulation.
“We played about as bad as we could play in the first half,” said head coach Chris Smith. “We didn’t execute very well, we threw the ball on the ground. We just did things we did not do at all this preseason. Blocking the read-queue when running the triple, just doing things that were uncharacteristic of us. We have to learn from the mistakes and we have to move forward.
“We left them [the defense] on the field too long. That’s our fault as an offense because we couldn’t maintain anything. The defense played really well. The only thing I would say is that we have to tackle better. They played their butts off. We have to match it on offense.”
For the rest of the story, see the August 29 edition of the Madison County Journal
