FOOTBALL: Apalachee takes loss, but defense makes plays at Monroe Area

Any “L” stings, but Apalachee head coach Tony Lotti saw a physicality in his Wildcats in a season-opening 18-7 setback to Monroe Area on Friday that made him proud.
“No doubt about your heart and your effort and your will,” said Lotti to his team in the post-game huddle. “And no doubt, you ain’t cowering to nobody…They (Monroe) knew they were in a ballgame.”
Apalachee had a chance to take a lead in fourth quarter, driving across midfield with nine minutes to go and down 12-7. But the drive stalled, the Wildcats punted and the Hurricanes sealed the win with an 88-yard scoring drive that ate up clock and ended with a 10-yard touchdown run to go up 18-7 with 2:29 remaining. The long drive was the first time Monroe moved at will against Apalachee.
“We ran out of gas on the last drive,” said Lotti. “They managed to pick up what they needed to pick up.”
While the defense outshined the Wildcat offense Friday, Apalachee had one big offensive moment. With just one tick of the clock before intermission, AJ Forbing hit Shaan Cook on a 51-yard fly pattern down the right sideline in front of an ecstatic Wildcat crowd. The final-play bomb gave Apalachee a needed offensive jolt and sent the Wildcats into intermission down 12-7.
“I was just waiting for the ball to come and he (the defender) tipped it and so I kept my eyes on it and caught it and started running,” said Cook.
The game opened with both sides sluggish on offense. Monroe spent much of the first half in Wildcat territory, but the Apalachee defense was stout, picking off two passes — one by Jared Clark and one by Colby Sikes — and recording multiple tackles for a loss. Monroe put the first points of the season on the board on the last play of the first quarter on a 12-yard quarterback scamper.
Cook mishandled the ball on the ensuing kickoff and Monroe took over first and goal inside the Wildcat 5-yard line. But the defense rose to the challenge, with Tyrik Sims tackling the Monroe quarterback for a 6-yard loss. The Hurricanes were forced into a field goal attempt, which sailed wide right.
“We’re playing together and playing very hard,” said Lotti. “Our effort was very much where I want it to be. And we showed resilience. We gave up a play and we turned the ball over inside the five and they came away with no points.”
Monroe’s second touchdown of the night came after an Apalachee fumble at their own 31-yard line. Monroe punched the ball in from one yard out with 3:28 to go before intermission.
“You can’t turn the ball over set good teams up,” said Lotti. “They’ll make you pay for it. And they did.”
Still, Lotti said the team is buying in to what coaches a preaching: staying true to “the process.”
“That’s what we’re focusing on — our process, who we are and what we’re doing and not letting any one play define us,” said the coach.
He was also enthused about the grit the defense showed Friday.
“I was proud of the whole defensive unit, guys like Matt Clark and Tyson Wilson and our defensive staff,” said Lotti. “Coach (Mike) Hancock and our defensive staff put together a great game plan. And the kids executed that. You could see it. They played their tails off, and defensively we played really well all night. I think our defense is extremely tough.”
Now, Lotti and his crew will turn their attention to North Oconee Aug. 30 and breaking in a new playing surface.
“The turf was completed this week and we were finally able to get on a full field for a couple of days,” said Lotti. “It’s going to be good to open up at home. North Oconee is a really good football team and we have another really big test coming into our place next week. I’m excited to see my guys rising up to challenges and not backing down. We’re not going to back down.”
