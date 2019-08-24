FOOTBALL: Eagles rally past Lumpkin Co. for Pettus’ first win

From reports
DAHLONEGA — What a difference a year makes.
After being blasted 42-0 last year by Lumpkin County, the Eagles pulled off a 25-22 win Friday over the Indians on the road in new head coach Cameron Pettus’ debut.
East Jackson trailed 15-0 early.
“These guys were just so tough and resilient, and they handled adversity really well,” Pettus said. “They got themselves together and just kept battling and kept battling and they believed in each other and stayed positive. It was a very fun win for sure.”
Running back Nino Brown scored two touchdowns to help lead East Jackson to the win, the program’s first in a season opener since 2013.
East Jackson faced a 15-0 first-quarter deficit after a blocked punt resulted in one Lumpkin County touchdown and a fumbled kickoff return led to another.
“We kind of shot our self in the foot early and kind of got behind the eight ball,” Pettus said. “But that’s what we talk to each other about all the time. You’ve got to be able to pick each other up in certain aspects of the game.”
But the Eagles outscored the Indians 25-7 the rest of the way with a 40-yard touchdown pass from Hunter Hardwick to Caleb Adair, a 48-yard run from Brown, a 35-yard touchdown pass from Greg Huggs to Shawn Cunningham and a two-yard scoring run from Brown.
Brown’s second touchdown came on the final play of the third quarter, to put the Eagles ahead 25-22, and East Jackson held off Lumpkin County in the fourth quarter. The Eagles shut out the Indians in the second half.
“I think defensively we played really well again,” Pettus said. “I think they gave up seven, really, on their own ... and I thought Nino ran the ball really well tonight, and then our quarterbacks did a good job getting the balls out and utilizing those one-on-ones and making some key completions.”
The Eagles are off next week before hosting Oglethorpe County Sept. 6.
“Words can’t express how proud I am of these kids,” Pettus said. “We love them so much as coaches … Watching their faces at the end of the game was priceless. It’s one of those things I’ll remember forever because it was just pure joy and excitement.”
