ATHENS — Clarke Central appeared to have salted things away against Winder-Barrow at Billy Henderson Stadium on Saturday night after taking a three-score lead halfway through the fourth quarter.
But the Bulldoggs made a game of it late before the Gladiators finally secured the 44-36 victory by cleanly fielding a pooch kick with 19 seconds left and taking a knee to run out the clock.
The season opener for both teams, postponed a day due to a heavy thunderstorm that left the field in poor playing condition Friday night, turned into a track meet as the teams combined for 670 yards of offense with Clarke Central racking up over 450 of those.
Senior quarterback Isaac Ward led the Gladiators (1-0), throwing for 245 yards and four touchdowns while adding another score on the ground before exiting midway through the third quarter. Fellow senior O’Brien Barnett turned in a strong performance on the ground, carrying the ball 30 times for 167 yards and a touchdown that put the Gladiators up 44-21 with 6:17 remaining and seemingly put the game on ice.
But the Bulldoggs (0-1) refused to go quietly. Zack Price returned a punt more than 20 yards down to the Clarke Central 30, and senior quarterback Jhaydon Sullivan took matters into his own hands, keeping the ball on all three plays of the ensuing drive and scoring from 12 yards out. Sullivan then found a wide-open Aiden Thompson for the 2-point conversion, trimming the deficit to 44-29 with 2:20 to play.
The Bulldoggs immediately got the ball back after Cameron Huff recovered a short pooch kick at the Gladiator 29, and Sullivan, who finished the night with 68 rushing yards on 16 carries and two touchdowns and 85 passing yards, added his third touchdown of the night through the air when he found senior receiver Brett Landis on third-and-21 from 25 yards out. Landis, the team’s leading receiver from last year, made a leaping grab in double coverage in the end zone, and Harlin Brown’s extra point made it a one-possession game at 44-36 with 20 seconds to go.
Rather than going for a straight-up onside kick, Winder-Barrow coach Ed Dudley opted to try to catch the Gladiators napping again with another pooch kick, but this time the Gladiators were there to fall on it.
“It was an exciting game,” Dudley said after the loss and a post-game huddle in which he offered praise for his team for fighting to the end. “I feel like our execution improved as the game went along. I like the way Jhaydon is playing right now, and I’m looking forward to bright things from him all year. We got better, but there were some mistakes, some bad penalties, a couple of coverage breakdowns and we gave up some big passing yards. My hat’s off to Clarke Central and their passing offense. It was very strong and impressive.
“It gives us a good point to start from and to try to get better in the secondary as the year goes on.”
Saturday’s contest was the fourth straight season opener between the two teams and the third in a row that was ultimately decided by one score. And it started out promisingly for the Bulldoggs, who held Clarke Central to a three-and-out to start the game and marched 60 yards in eight plays to grab an early lead. A couple of first-down runs by Sullivan and Chandler Maxwell and an 11-yard completion got the ball inside the Gladiators’ 10, and J.C. Green scored from 4 yards out to make it 7-0 with 6:58 left in the first.
The Winder-Barrow defense appeared to get right back off the field on the next possession. But a roughing-the-punter penalty kept Clarke Central’s drive alive, and Ward made the Bulldoggs pay, finding Jalen Gary down the right sideline for a 31-yard touchdown pass a couple plays later to tie it following Christian Bryan’s extra-point kick.
Two possessions later, the Gladiators took their first lead of the game with a quick strike. Starting on their 14, Ward connected with junior receiver Nono Mack on an 86-yard touchdown pass, the first of three times on the night the pair would link up for a score.
Price returned the ensuing kickoff to the Winder-Barrow 46, and the Bulldoggs traveled 54 yards on seven plays. A shovel pass from Sullivan to Maxwell went for 17 yards down to the 9, and Sullivan punched it in on third-and-goal from the 1 to tie it back up with 11:16 left in the first half.
But it would not stay tied for long. The Gladiators quickly got the ball into Winder-Barrow territory, and Ward found his favorite target as Mack made a one-handed grab on a strong throw to the end zone from 36 yards out.
The Bulldoggs struggled to move the ball the rest of the second quarter, but the Gladiators kept rolling. Ward capped a 12-play, 71-yard drive with a 3-yard touchdown run with 4:13 left, and Bryan extended the lead to 30-14 with a 30-yard field goal with 25 seconds to go.
After a quick three-and-out by Winder-Barrow to start the second half, the Gladiators went 56 yards on seven plays, with Mack hauling in an eight-yard touchdown grab from Ward to make it 37-14.
Mack finished the night with 8 catches for 198 yards and the three scores.
“Their receivers are good and (Ward) is the athletic director’s son and has been around a lot of football,” Dudley said. “I thought he did a really good job of running the show, and it’s hard to win when you give up that many big plays and points. We’ve got to get better.”
Green scored his second touchdown of the night on a 5-yard run with a minute left in the third quarter to cut Clarke Central’s lead back to 16, but the Gladiators embarked on an 11-play, 80-yard jaunt that chewed up nearly seven minutes of clock and put them back up by three scores. Backup quarterback Will Robinson had a key 22-yard pass completion to Chris Johnson on the drive, and the rest was a steady diet of Barnett, who tallied 57 yards on 10 carries on the possession and plowed in from 10 yards out.
Winder-Barrow will host Cedar Shoals at 7:30 p.m. Friday. The Jaguars opened their season Friday with an 18-8 home win over Madison County.
—
WB 7 7 7 15 — 36
CC 14 16 7 7 — 44
WB — J.C. Green 4 run (Harlin Brown kick)
CC — Jalen Gary 31 pass from Isaac Ward (Christian Bryan kick)
CC — Nono Mack 86 pass from Ward (Bryan kick)
WB — Jhaydon Sullivan 1 run (Brown kick)
CC — Mack 36 pass from Ward (Bryan kick)
CC — Ward 3 run (Run failed)
CC — Bryan 30 FG
CC — Mack 8 pass from Ward (Bryan kick)
WB — Green 5 run (Brown kick)
CC — O’Brien Barnett 10 run (Bryan kick)
WB — Sullivan 12 run (Aiden Thompson pass from Mack)
WB — Brett Landis 25 pass from Sullivan (Brown kick)
