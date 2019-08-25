Chamber to interview applicants for director’s position

Leaders for the Madison County Chamber of Commerce are reviewing applications for a new director.
The position has sat vacant since January 2018 due to a lack of funding. But three government agencies have agreed to collectively chip in to cover the planned $45,000 salary. County industrial authority members agreed Friday to allocate $20,000 for the Chamber director’s salary, with the board of commissioners adding $15,000 and the school board chipping in $10,000. Benefit plans are available through the Chamber of Commerce in Georgia. And the three governing boards aren’t being asked to cover those expenses.
A Chamber director will promote Madison County, seek grant funds, maintain working relationships with existing county businesses, while attempting to bring new commercial developments into Madison County.
Madison County Chamber board member Jill Fortson, who oversees the group’s personnel committee, said the Chamber has gotten a good response to its advertisements for the position.
“We received 12 applications and some that look very promising,” said Fortson.
She said the personnel committee was scheduled to review resumes Aug. 21 and select candidates to interview.
“We hope to host interviews the following week,” said Fortson. “I am confident our next director is in this group, and can’t wait to get them on board.”
Fortson said upcoming Chamber activities include a ribbon cutting for the re-opening of Daffodil Hill and a United Way Kickoff event at 7:30 a.m., Sept. 19, sponsored by Graham Law Firm, with catering provided by Lynn Booth’s culinary class at the high school.
“We have a lot going on,” said Fortson. “It’s so great to see the Chamber come back to life, and it’s only going to get better from here. Membership is growing, our presence on social media is growing, and our interactions with our members is better than it’s been in years. We have partnered with several members to do some great giveaways on Facebook and people have definitely noticed the changes we have going on. Public interest in the Chamber is increasing and we are so much more ‘visible’ than in years past. We are working with other local chambers to gather best practices, increase our productivity, and gain new ideas on how to support our members. Just a lot of great things happening in our little Chamber!”
