IDA talks about several issues during budget meeting

County industrial development authority (IDA) members talked about a wide range of issues at a 2020 budget meeting Aug. 16, including the need for finding serviceable wells in the county, the Georgia Renewable Power plant project, sales tax funding, and potentially moving industrial authority employees under county government benefits plans.
Friday’s meeting opened with talk of the 2020 budget, which has yet to be approved. The budget will include an estimated $45,000 in new tax revenues. But the IDA didn’t have to hold hearings to announce a tax increase.
That’s because state law was changed last year regarding the setting of tax rates by county industrial authorities in Georgia. Now, the IDA doesn’t officially set its own rate. Instead, it recommends a rate to the county commissioners, who set the authority’s rate. The IDA is not rolling back its tax rate to offset an increase in the county digest (overall property value).
County commissioners will approve three tax rates at 6 p.m., Monday, Aug. 26, in the county government complex: the county tax rate, the school board tax rate and the IDA’s millage rate. The IDA will also hold its regular monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Monday in the old courthouse in the center of Danielsville.
At the authority’s Aug. 16 meeting, IDA chairman Bruce Azevedo said he estimates the authority’s budget to increase from $708,000 in 2019 to about $720,000 in 2020. While property tax revenues will be up, the IDA and other local taxing authorities have seen a decrease in motor vehicle tax revenues due to the state government’s change several years ago in how vehicles are taxed in Georgia, which boosted state revenues, while local car tax revenues are declining. The IDA brought in $60,000 in motor vehicle tax funds in 2017. That dropped to $21,000 this year.
While the budget is a focal point, so are debts. The IDA restructured its debt arrangements on old water line projects through a bond resolution last year. That meant payments on old loans will take more time to pay off, but the move opened up about $20,000 a month in revenue now, which can be used for current projects. The IDA will soon have a $15,900 monthly payment on the $4.7 million loan from the Georgia Environmental Finance Authority (GEFA) that the IDA received to run a 12-inch, 12-mile water line from Elbert County to the GRP renewable energy power plant off Hwy. 72 in Colbert. Madison County also received a $1.5 million grant for that project.
The water line from Elbert County provides a new, cheaper water source than the water purchasing arrangements with Commerce and Franklin County. Meanwhile, the IDA is anticipating revenue from the high volume sale of water to GRP to cover the cost of debt payments for the water line from Elbert County. But as of last week, the plant had not reached full capacity. And Azevedo said it’s unclear right now how much water GRP will actually purchase from the IDA.
“GRP is not steady enough yet to see what the water load is going to be,” said Azevedo.
IDA member Pat Mahoney asked, “What happens if GRP folds in six months?”
Azevedo said shifting water flow from Commerce to the cheaper Elbert rate will help save money. And developing new wells in the county could help the county reduce its dependence on out-of-county water purchases. But he acknowledged that the IDA’s fiscal situation will be affected by GRP.
“If GRP operates like they say, we will be in great shape,” said Azevedo.
Carey Davis, executive vice president for GRP, said last week that the plant was about a week away from being fully operational.
The contract between the authority and GRP establishes a minimum monthly payment of $52,500 from the power plant to the IDA. Those payments haven’t started yet, but neither has the clock on the IDA’s loan payments.
While the GRP project has consumed the authority’s attention for the past couple of years, there are other long-term goals, too, such as running a line to Columbia Feed Mill off Hwy. 72. IDA executive director Frank Ginn said this is important, noting that it would help to have a redundancy of water service to the business, while improving fire protection. Authority members said that’s been a goal for some time, but funds haven’t been available.
However, the IDA will receive $1.6 million in Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) funds if the one-cent tax for county improvements is approved by voters Nov. 5. IDA members said these funds could be used for water and sewer improvements, but they also want to see language included in the referendum to allow for other potential uses. The authority may, for instance, seek to purchase property for a business park.
The money tagged for the IDA through SPLOST also includes $200,000 for municipal uses. The City of Danielsville has a sewer pond in need of significant upgrades. City officials asked the BOC to approve SPLOST funds for Danielsville for the sewer improvements. They noted that the Danielsville sewer system serves the county government and school system in the county seat. The BOC agreed to tag $200,000 in SPLOST for this purpose. Azevedo said the referendum will be for municipal improvements and that the IDA may not allocate all of the $200,000 for the Danielsville sewer improvements. He said other towns in the county could make requests for help, too.
In another matter, Ginn proposed moving IDA employees under the county government’s pay system, including its health insurance and retirement plans. Authority members said that all IDA employees should have an opportunity to weigh in on this proposal. And they said specific numbers are needed on what the move would entail for employees, the authority and the county.
