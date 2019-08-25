BOC to hold tax hearing, regular meeting Aug. 26

The Madison County Board of Commissioners will hold a tax hearing at 5:30 p.m., Monday, Aug. 26, in the county government complex followed by the group’s regular meeting at 6 p.m.
Agenda items for the regular meeting include:
•Business involving guests, groups or multiple visitors
•Chairman’s report
•Statements and remarks from citizens on an agenda item
•Consider a $3,287.48 refund to Thomas Hartley for overpayment of 2018 taxes
•Consider approving an amendment to the noise ordinance
•Consider approving a beer and wine license application for Hwy. 29 Quick Stop Inc.
•Consider approving the 2019 millage rate
•Consider resolution to combine the school board, industrial authority and county millage rates
•Consider recreation department’s facilities use agreements
•Roads update
•Urgent matters
•Statements and remarks from citizens
•Closed session to discuss land acquisition, personnel matters and/or potential litigation (if needed)
