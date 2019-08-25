Head Start provides a needed service for young children in Madison County

Madison County Head Start, a free non-profit organization, has been part of the community for a long time, but new center manager Mechelle Bond says she is continually surprised at how many parents still don’t seem to know they are there.
“(For example) when the new Early Learning Center opened earlier this month, we had a number of parents come here to ask if this is where it was,” she said. “It surprised me.”
Head Start was originally located in Colbert a number of years ago before moving into its current facility on Rock Quarry Road just south of Danielsville. It was owned by ACTION, Inc. at the time.
After that, the Head Start program was purchased by Easter Seals of North Georgia Children’s Services, who it still provides services under.
Bond said she wants parents and caregivers with low-income levels to know there is a free service available to them, particularly if they have a child with special needs. Head Start is especially tailored to provide care for those students.
“Number one, I want the community to know we are here and secondly I want them to know what we are about,” Bond added.
Head Starts’s motto is “Strengthening children and their families at the most critical time in a child’s development,” and she says that is exactly what they work to do.
“I think one thing that sets us apart from the school system or private pre-schools is that we don’t just work with the children; we work the whole family to see where we can help,” Bond said. For example, they recently worked with a young single mother not only to get her child enrolled at Head Start, but also to find a home, a job and even to get her GED.
“And we do that will all the families,” she added.
Head Start is not separate from the school system. Rather, it works with the school system to help prepare their students to be able to do well once they are ready for kindergarten.
They utilize a school system speech therapist, the homeless and migrant liaison Loren Metts and others who work closely with the Head Start administration to get the children what they need. They also have two full-time Family Support Advocates (FSAs) on site to work one-on-one with families.
“All of our teachers have degrees and undergo a lot of training for their jobs,” Bond emphasized. And they keep the class ratios small – for early Head Start children (ages 1 to early 3-year olds), the ratio is two teachers per eight children in each class, with four classrooms. “Those slots always fill up really quickly,” Bond said.
For regular Head Start, the older 3-year olds are kept at 17 students per two teachers and the 4-year olds have 19 students in each class with two teachers each. There are four 3 and 4-year old classrooms. Bond said right now, they have about seven slots available for these classes, but are receiving applications daily.
“We take enrollment applications all year long,” Bond said. If a child drops out of the program for whatever reason, there is usually another child waiting to be enrolled.
They are at full enrollment at 102 students.
The school day for Early Head Start kids begins at 7 a.m. and ends at 3:30 p.m. while children in the regular Head Start pre-school program begin at 8 a.m. with the day ending at 2:30 p.m.
Bond estimated that about half their students are special needs, with either developmental, behavioral or speech issues.
Families must submit documentation of their income and their children’s vaccine record along with any pertinent medical records when they apply for enrollment.
“Low-income families need to know that all services, even down to diapers and wipes for the early Head Start kids are free, so they don’t even have to supply those,” Bond said.
But she is quick to say that while they take care of younger children than most pre-schools, they are not “daycare.”
“We do a lot more than that,” she said. “We play, but it is structured play. When we do activities, there is a lesson plan for those activities. And we have a lot of fun doing all of that.”
The children are also worked with one-on-one as needed.
A typical day at Head Start includes breakfast, small groups, circle time, outside time and lunch, followed by nap time. They also work on social skills throughout the day.
“We work hard to give them that ‘head start’ on early learning,” she said.
Bond just took over as center manager in July, but she has been at Head Start for five years as a teacher in a fourth grade classroom.
“I love the honesty and the innocence that they have at that age,” Bond said of her favorite thing about teaching, “I just love the love.” She said sometimes these days she just has to leave her office just to interact with the children.
She is married to Dustin Bond and they have two children, a daughter in seventh grade at Madison County Middle School and a son in fifth grade at Comer Elementary.
She and her family are active and “very invested” in the community and both she and her husband grew up in Madison County.
“Basically, I just want families to know that here is another choice,” Bond said of Head Start.
For more information on Head Start, call 706-795-2092 or email Bond at mbond@esng.o
Head Start provides a needed service for young children in Madison County
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry