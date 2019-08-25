Woman reports altered pics of child on Facebook

A Hull woman reported false statements being posted to social media site Facebook last week.
Deputy Gabriel Dalton met with a woman who said she had been contacted by her son’s elementary school personnel regarding pictures of her child being posted on Facebook by the child’s father.
Dalton noted that the pictures depicted what appeared to be a heavily altered partial picture of the child’s face and a long text that stated the child was neglected and abused by his mother. The deputy saw the child and confirmed that he was in good health and in a safe environment.
The woman told Dalton that the father is prone due to “psychotic-like” episodes and consumes narcotics.
She was advised to obtain a Temporary Protection Order and told that the sheriff’s office would conduct security checks of her home.
Other incidents on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•A woman reported that her 12-year old son was refusing to go to school because he could not find a pair of shorts he liked to wear. She also told the responding officer that her son has a violent history with others and curses at her “all the time.”
The officer found the boy in his bedroom wearing tennis shoes, shorts and a black sweatshirt hoodie with his book bag on his back. He refused to make eye contact with anyone, according to the report and would not speak with the officer, who told him repeatedly to get up and get in the car to go to school. The officer told his mother that she could put him in the car if she chose to and she attempted to pick him up but he pulled away from her and reportedly attempted to kick her, being prevented from doing so by the officer. A juvenile complaint was to be filed at the request of the mother.
•A clerk at Paoli Junction reported that possible narcotics had been found at the store last week. Deputy Jacob Loggins was dispatched to the scene and the clerk told him that earlier in the day an unidentified customer left a small clear plastic bag with a crystal-like substance inside on the checkout counter. The bag was taken by Loggins and placed in an evidence bag to be destroyed.
•A woman in Ila reported that an unwanted man was on her premises. She told the responding deputy that her ex-husband had been on the property after receiving a court order barring him from the premises. The woman went on to say that on previous occasions she has seen him “under her floor inside her home.” She said she also believes he is wiretapping her phones and is able to listen to her conversations. The deputy noted that while speaking to the woman she appeared to be in an altered mental state. The deputy told her the sheriff’s office would be conducting future checks on her property.
•A stolen firearm was reported on Farm Road.
•A suicide attempt was reported in the county last week.
•A physical altercation between a male and female was reported on Fox Trail last week. Deputy Gabriel Dalton was dispatched to a home there where he made contact with a woman who said her child’s father came to her home to drop off supplies for the infant and that he appeared to be under the influence of some type of substance. She said he demanded that he take the child with him and when she refused, he became irate and hit her on the back of the head as she went back inside the home with the child in her arms. She also said he hit her with an unknown object as he followed her inside the home. Dalton noted that the woman’s left arm was swollen and had a small laceration.
She said once inside, she locked the door and then heard a loud breaking noise in the bedroom. She said the man had thrown a stone through the window, causing it to shatter. He had left the scene before Dalton arrived.
•Terroristic threats were reported on Neese-Commerce Road last week. Deputy Gabriel Dalton went to a home where he met with a couple who told him that a female neighbor had threatened to shoot the woman and her boyfriend. They told Dalton that the neighbor suffers from mental illness and has claimed that individuals were trying to contact her through a pipe inside of her home. The two also said that she often believes that people are surrounding her home and will indiscriminately fire a weapon inside and outside of the residence.
On this day, the neighbor approached the woman and told her that she believed that she and her boyfriend had broken into her home because she had discovered bandages inside the home. She then informed the woman that she was going to “blow her away.” The woman said she did not see the neighbor with a weapon when she made these statements nor had the neighbor ever brandished one at her before.
The couple was advised not to have any contact with her and to call 9-1-1 if anything further occurred. They were also advised that area checks would be conducted periodically. Dalton was unable to make contact with the woman’s boyfriend or with the neighbor who allegedly made the threats.
