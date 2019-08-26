Phyllis Ruth Patchen Staples (8-24-2019)

MAYSVILLE - Phyllis Ruth Patchen Staples, 87, Maysville, entered into rest Saturday, August 24, 2019.
Mrs. Staples was born in Stoudsburg, Penn., a daughter of the late Richard Hiram Patchen and Iona Marvin Patchen, was a retired Registered Nurse with Pocono Medical Center and a member of Maysville Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Staples is preceded by a son, Clair Michael Staples.
Survivors include her husband, Clair Nelson Staples, Maysville; two sons, Tom Wayne Staples and his wife Sandy, Bushkill, Penn., and David Eugene Staples and his wife Kimberly, Maysville; two sisters, Della Louise Yaryln, Indiana, and Gail Duncan, Alaska; five grandchildren, Kyle Wayne Staples, Haley Rae, Sadie Lee, Noah David and Vladik Benjiman; and five great-grandchildren also survive.
Funeral service: Monday, August 26, 2019, at 11 a.m. from the Maysville Baptist Church with Dr. Shane Roberson officiating with burial to take place at Georgia National Cemetery at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 29, 2019.
Family to receive friends: Monday, August 26, 2019, from 10-11 a.m., prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Maysville Baptist Church Debt Reduction Program, 8875 Hwy. 82, Maysville, Ga., 30558.
Evans Funeral Home Inc., 1350 Winder Hwy., Jefferson, Ga., 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
