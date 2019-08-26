Ervin Eric Hill (8-23-2019)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Monday, August 26. 2019
MAYSVILLE - Ervin Eric Hill, 78, Maysville, died Friday, August 23, 2019 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center.

Mr. Hill was born in Maysville to the late Joe and Leola Chambers Hill. He was a member of Homer Presbyterian Church and retired from the Georgia Department of Transportation.

Mr. Hill is survived by his wife, Peggy Bowles Hill, Maysville; sons, Joel Hill, Homer, Matt Hill, Maysville, and Adam Hill, Statham; brother, Joseph Hill, Maysville; and five grandchildren.

Funeral service: Monday, August 26, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with the Revs. Swayne Carlan and Eddie Borders officiating. Interment will follow in Homer Presbyterian Church Cemetery.

Family to receive friends: Sunday, August 25, 2019, from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.