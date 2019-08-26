Ervin Eric Hill (8-23-2019)

MAYSVILLE - Ervin Eric Hill, 78, Maysville, died Friday, August 23, 2019 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center.
Mr. Hill was born in Maysville to the late Joe and Leola Chambers Hill. He was a member of Homer Presbyterian Church and retired from the Georgia Department of Transportation.
Mr. Hill is survived by his wife, Peggy Bowles Hill, Maysville; sons, Joel Hill, Homer, Matt Hill, Maysville, and Adam Hill, Statham; brother, Joseph Hill, Maysville; and five grandchildren.
Funeral service: Monday, August 26, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with the Revs. Swayne Carlan and Eddie Borders officiating. Interment will follow in Homer Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, August 25, 2019, from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
