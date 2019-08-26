Dan Kirkland Gunnels (8-21-2019)

JEFFERSON - Dan Kirkland Gunnels, 74, Jefferson, entered into rest Wednesday, August 21, 2019.
Mr. Gunnels was born in Clarkesville, a son of the late Sandy Crawford Gunnels and the late Laura Kirkland Gunnels. Mr. Gunnels received his BS Degree in Agriculture from Clemson University and his Masters Degree from the University of Georgia and enjoyed a 30-year career as the County Extension Agent for Jackson and Athens-Clarke counties, and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Jefferson.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Gunnels is preceded by a son, John Austin Gunnels; and a brother, Jim Gunnels.
Mr. Gunnels: was commissioned as a 2nd Lt. in the U.S. Army; served as Platoon Leader, 1st Squadron, 4th Calvary, 1st Infantry Division in Vietnam; received three bronze star medals with Oak Leaf Clusters; received an air medal; retired as a Lt. Colonel from the U.S. Army Reserves after 24 years of service. Mr. Gunnels served on the Board of Directors at Athens Technical College and also served as Chairman of the Board. He was a member of the Jefferson Rotary Club, where he served as president; was chosen to represent the Rotary Club in an exchange program with South Africa and was a member of the Athens Rotary Club, as well, where he also served as president and received the honor of being named a “Will Watt Fellow."
Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Helen McConnell Gunnels, Jefferson; two sons, Thomas K. (Tommy) Gunnels, Jefferson, and Mac Gunnels and his wife Dawn, and grandchildren, Vivian and Brantley Gunnels, all of Raleigh, N.C.; and a brother, Bob Gunnels and his wife Helen, Greenville, S.C.
Funeral service: Sunday, September 1, 2019, at 3 p.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with Mac Gunnels and Dr. Bo Ryles officiating, with burial to follow in Evans Memory Gardens with Military Honors.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, September 1, 2019, from 12-3 p.m., prior to the service at the funeral home.
Flowers will be accepted, those desiring may make memorials in memory of Dan K. Gunnels to the Rock Eagle Chapel Fund, Georgia 4-H Foundation, 312 Hoke Smith Annex, The University of Georgia, Athens, Ga., 30602, or to georgia4hfoundation.org.
Evans Funeral Home Inc., 1350 Winder Hwy., Jefferson, Ga., 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
