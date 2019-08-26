CORNELIA - Lawson Brady, 90, Cornelia, formerly of the Auburn-Carl Community, went to heaven August 23, 2019.
Lawson was born January 25, 1929, to the late Lucius and Ruthie Kilcrease Brady. He was preceded by his first wife, Sandra Brooks Brady in 1962. He was an educator with the Gwinnett County Board of Education. Lawson was a member of the Lula First Baptist Church and was a former member of the Dacula First Baptist Church. He had resided in Habersham County since 1989. Lawson was a United States Army Veteran.
Family members include wife, Betty Gilliland Brady, Cornelia; children, Terri and Brent Turnmire, Sail Creek, Tenn., Steve Brady, Rincon, Kim Ford, Auburn, Ala., and Trawick and Sheryl Brady, Cornelia; 10 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Brooksie Conner, Jenny and Stanley Miller, all of Auburn.
Funeral service: Sunday, August 25, 2019, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Carter Funeral Home with the Revs. Randy Johnson and Lamoyn Sharpe officiating.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, August 24, 2019, from 4 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Carl Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Lula First Baptist Church Building Fund, 5767 Maiden Lane, Lula, Ga., 30554, or to Gideon’s International.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com.
Lawson Brady (8-23-2019)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry