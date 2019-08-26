Mary Alice Floyd (8-26-2019)

Mary Alice Floyd, 78, beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, died Monday, August 26, 2019.
A lifelong resident of Danielsville, she was a daughter of the late Neri Samuel Edwards and Addie Bell Dorsey Edwards. Mrs. Floyd was a wonderful cook and had a keen sense of humor. She was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed spending time with her family. Most importantly, Mrs. Floyd loved attending softball games in support of her great-granddaughters, Emma and Addie. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Floyd Jr.; and her siblings, Floy Mae Edwards, Neron Edwards, Nelson Edwards, Bernard Edwards, Billy Edwards and Rose Lee Bridges.
Survivors include her children, Luther Floyd (Margie) and Pamela Floyd; two siblings, Bobby Edwards and Betty Joe McKinney; four grandchildren, Roger Strickland, Robbie Strickland, Rocky Strickland and Trina Strickland; two great-granddaughters, Emma Strickland and Addie Hardeman; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Lord and Stephens, Danielsville. Interment will follow in Danielsville Memorial Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, August 27, 2019, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Flowers are accepted.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, Ga., is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
