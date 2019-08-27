Lander Franklin Downs (8-25-2019)

DANIELSVILLE - Lander Franklin Downs, 86, Danielsville, passed away on Sunday, August 25, 2019, at his home.
Mr. Downs was born in Royston on March 6, 1933, son of the late Burley Downs and the late Josie Dowell Downs. He was an assembly line worker having worked for Tenneco Automotive and was a member of the Bethel M. Baptist Church in Danielsville.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Vinnie Lou Anna Whitlock Downs; and brothers, Riley Downs and Harry Downs.
Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Jonah Franklin and Libby Downs, Carnesville; daughter and son-in-law, Sheila and Ronald Tavaras, Cohutta; Lander’s dog, Mickey; sisters, Lois Belle Sewell, Canon, Bertha King, Vanna, and Hester Dove, Royston; grandchildren and spouses, Renee and B.J. Walters, Gary and Heather Downs, Kim and Dee Parks, and Jessica and Lee Turner; great-grandchildren, Kiara Parks, Kiana Parks, Osiris Downs, Willow Downs, Talon Downs, Serenity Turner, Aiden Turner and William Turner; and granddogs, Heavenly and Beanie Weenie.
Funeral service: Thursday, August 29, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the Bethel M. Baptist Church with the Revs. Loy Reed, Johnny Stowe, Glenn Guest and Franklin Downs officiating. Interment will follow in the Gordon Church Cemetery in Royston.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, August 28, 2019, from 7-9 p.m. at Pruitt Funeral Home. The family is at the home of Lander Downs; 291 Tabor Chapel Rd., Danielsville.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.
Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston, is in charge of arrangements.
