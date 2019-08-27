Eugene Clinton Brogan (8-22-2019)

ATHENS - Eugene Clinton Brogan, 67, Athens, died Thursday, August 22, 2019 at his home.
Born April 17, 1952 in Bellburn, W.V., he was the son of Anice Irene Lilly Brogan, Meadow Bridge, W.V., and the late Junior Clinton Brogan.
Mr. Brogan was a graduate of Sandstone High School and the W.V. State Police Academy. He began his long career in law enforcement in Anderson W.V. and retired from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson, with more than 40 years of service.
While his health permitted, he was an avid car enthusiast, collecting, trading and racing.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a son, Eugene Clinton Brogan Jr.; and a sister Mary Rogers Helms.
Survivors include his two children, Brian Eugene Mullins and Cindy Jean Brogan; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; his companion, Stephanie Gunnells; four siblings, Carmella Bennett, Deborah Burris, Krista Pugh and Lisa Andrews; and several nieces and nephews.
The family has honored his request, that he be cremated and no services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to the American Cancer Society, 3508 Staunton Ave., 3rd Floor, Charleston W.V., 25304.
The Brogan Family is being served by the Memorial Funeral Directory and Cremation Center, Athens Rd., Princeton, W.V.
