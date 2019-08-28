Town elections set

When qualifying ended last week, an election was set in Baldwin. Elections won’t be needed in Maysville, Alto, Lula and Gillsville where only one candidate qualified for each race on the ballot.
The city election will be held on Tuesday, November 5, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The last day to register to vote in the city election is October 7. Advanced voting will begin on October 14.
MAYSVILLE
The incumbent mayor and Ward 2 councilman in Maysville will be facing opposition on the Nov. 5 ballot.
In the mayor’s race, incumbent Richard Presley will face Lynn Villyard.
In the Ward 2 city council seat, incumbent Junior Hardy and Susan Cooley will be on the ballot.
In Ward 4, incumbent Scott Harper was the only one to qualify.
For those who are not already registered to vote, the last day to register is Oct. 7.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5, for the General Election.
BALDWIN
In Baldwin, the Post 3 seat will be the only race on the ballot. Stephanie Almagno and Ray Holcomb qualified for the vacant Post 3 seat. Holcomb has served on the city council in the past.
Incumbent Larry Lewallen was the only one to qualify for the Post 1 seat; and incumbent Theron Ayers was the only one to qualify for the Post 2 seat.
ALTO
In Alto, those to qualify were: Mayor, incumbent Audrey Turner; Post 3 council seat, John Allen Fox Jr.; and Post 4 council seat, incumbent Eddie Palmer.
No one qualified for the vacant Post 2 council seat.
Qualifying was re-opened this week for candidates for Post 2. This position has been vacant for two years, with no one qualifying for it.
LULA
In Lula, only the incumbents qualified for the three council seats up for election
Matt Hamby qualified for the District 1 seat; Garnett Smith qualified for the District 4 seat; and Lamb Griffin qualified for the District 5 seat.
City manager Dennis Bergin said the city will not need to hold an election since only the incumbents qualified.
GILLSVILLE
In Gillsville, those to qualify were: Post 2, incumbent Jeffery Todd Dale; Post 4, Rickey Gaylon Sutton II; and Post 5, incumbent Samuel Wade Dale II.
Town elections set
