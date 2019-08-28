Braselton planners deny Chateau Elan requests

Wednesday, August 28. 2019
Efforts by Chateau Elan to build townhouses and some additional single-family homes in its development have again been shot down by Braselton leaders.

The Braselton Planning Commission voted to recommend denial of Chateau Elan's request to change its master plan and a variance to allow 68 townhomes and 55 single-family homes at its Aug. 26 meeting. The matter now goes to the Braselton Town Council for final action.

See the full story in the Aug. 28 issue of The Braselton News.
