Recall efforts initiated in Hoschton

Posted by
BraseltonNewsTODAY
Wednesday, August 28. 2019
Organizers seeking to recall two Hoschton City Council members have officially initiated the effort.

The issue started after alleged racial comments made by the town's mayor Theresa Kenerly and mayor pro tem Jim Cleveland. Kenerly is accused of pulling the application of a candidate for city administrator because he is black. Meanwhile, Cleveland defended Kenerly in a news article and voiced his disapproval of interracial marriage.

After filing an application last week, the recall group has been collecting signatures of registered voters in Hoschton. According to Pete Fuller, they've collected the required 100 signatures for this first round, but plan to continue gathering additional signatures to "add padding and show further support."

See the full story in the Aug. 28 issue of The Braselton News.
Old Website

