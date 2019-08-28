Braselton manager/clerk contract renewed

Braselton leaders recently voted to renew the town manager and clerk's contract.
The Braselton Town Council unanimously approved renewing Jennifer Scott's contract for another year at a special called meeting Aug. 26. Scott has worked for the town for almost 22 years.
That meeting was called for a closed session on pending/potential litigation, along with personnel.
