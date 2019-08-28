Braselton manager/clerk contract renewed

Wednesday, August 28. 2019
Braselton leaders recently voted to renew the town manager and clerk's contract.

The Braselton Town Council unanimously approved renewing Jennifer Scott's contract for another year at a special called meeting Aug. 26. Scott has worked for the town for almost 22 years.

That meeting was called for a closed session on pending/potential litigation, along with personnel.
