Apartments may soon build at I-85 in Jefferson

Over 300 apartments could be developed near I-85 in Jefferson following an Aug. 20 recommendation by the Jefferson-Talmo Planning Commission.
The commission voted to allow a variance on 70 acres fronting Concord Rd. (the area behind Burger King at I-85) that would allow the property to develop a year before a previous moratorium expires.
The Jefferson City Council will make the final decision on this and all planning commission action at its September meeting.
See the full story in the Aug. 28 issue of The Jackson Herald.
