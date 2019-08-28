With multiple council members expressing a desire to lower tax bills for residents, Jefferson leaders will consider reducing the city’s millage rate from the 5.9 mills suggested in the proposed 2020 budget.
Mark Mobley said he’d like to consider a rate of 5.85 or 5.8 mills to “give the taxpayers some relief while we can.” He pointed to the city coming in under budget this year. Mobley also noted expected business growth near I-85 as revenue for the city that could supplement property tax revenue.
Jefferson to lower millage rate?
