FOOTBALL: Eagles enter into off week after victorious debut for Pettus

This time a year ago, East Jackson was nursing its wounds heading into an off-week after a 42-0 loss to Lumpkin County. This time, the feeling entering the open week is much different.
The Eagles are coming off a 25-22 victory over the Indians Friday (Aug. 23) — avenging last year’s blowout — in head coach Cameron Pettus’ East Jackson debut. Having won a season opener for the first time since 2013 makes taking the week off somewhat difficult for the Eagles.
“It’s good and bad obviously,” Pettus said. “We’ve got a couple of kids dinged up. That’s always good to get an off week so we can kind of get healthy. But at the same time, you just started and you’re also kind of chomping at the bit, too.”
That said, Pettus said his team intends to use the time wisely, coming off the big win.
One of the primary focuses will be to “really hammer fundamentals” and put in a significant amount of work on special teams with the team not pressed for game planning.
As far as the team’s injury situation, East Jackson made it through the season-opening victory without experiencing any significant injuries.
“We’re very fortunate right now,” Pettus said. “Like I said, we just have some bruises and some bumps.”
Even without a game this week, the coach doesn’t expect the excitement following Friday’s win to dissipate. Pettus pointed out that the junior varsity will open its season at home against Madison County Thursday (Aug. 29, 5:30 p.m.).
“We’ve got a bunch of kids playing this week in our JV game,” he said, “so we’re really excited about that, to get those guys on the field and let them see what it’s like … It’s kind of neat. They kind of get their own home opener this week.”
EAST JACKSON 25, LUMPKIN CO. 22
East Jackson rallied from an early 15-0 deficit Friday (Aug. 23) in its win over Lumpkin County.
“These guys were just so tough and resilient, and they handled adversity really well,” Pettus said. “They got themselves together and just kept battling and kept battling and they believed in each other and stayed positive. It was a very fun win for sure.”
Running back Nino Brown scored two touchdowns to help lead East Jackson to the win. Brown finished with 128 yards on 16 carries as the Eagles finished with 185 yards rushing.
East Jackson faced a 15-point first-quarter deficit after a blocked punt resulted in one Lumpkin County touchdown and a fumbled kickoff return led to another.
“We kind of shot our self in the foot early and kind of got behind the eight ball,” Pettus said. “But that’s what we talk to each other about all the time. You’ve got to be able to pick each other up in certain aspects of the game.”
The Eagles outscored the Indians 25-7 the rest of the way with a 40-yard touchdown pass from Hunter Hardwick to Caleb Adair, a 48-yard run from Brown, a 35-yard touchdown pass from Greg Huggs to Shawn Cunningham and a two-yard scoring run from Brown.
Brown’s second touchdown came on the final play of the third quarter, to put the Eagles ahead 25-22, and East Jackson held off Lumpkin County in the fourth quarter. The Eagles shut out the Indians in the second half.
“I think defensively we played really well again,” Pettus said. “I think they gave up seven, really, on their own ... and I thought Nino ran the ball really well (Friday), and then our quarterbacks did a good job getting the balls out and utilizing those one-on-ones and making some key completions.”
Hardwick and Huggs continued to split time at quarterback. Hardwick completed 6-of-11 passes for 67 yards, while Huggs was 4-of-7 for 57 yards.
Adair finished with 53 yards receiving on four catches, while Cunningham caught three passes for 50 yards.
The victory broke an eight-game losing streak dating back to last year.
“Words can’t express how proud I am of these kids,” Pettus said. “We love them so much as coaches … Watching their faces at the end of the game was priceless. It’s one of those things I’ll remember forever because it was just pure joy and excitement.”
FOOTBALL: Eagles enter into off week after victorious debut for Pettus
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry