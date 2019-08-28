FOOTBALL: Tigers host Athens Christian in first home game of 2019

The Commerce Tigers opened the season on a strong note.
Now, the team looks to keep the momentum rolling from its 48-17 season-opening win into the team's first home game of 2019 vs. Athens Christian.
Head coach Michael Brown expects to see the same Athens Christian team he has seen throughout his tenure at the Tigers' helm, a team that is "well-coached."
"They always do a great job with their schemes down there," he said. "They're going to run a 3-3 stack on defense, and that's always a tough defense for us."
Commerce (1-0) owns the all-time series record at 11-2. The last two season, Commerce has outscored Athens Christian 73-0. In 2016, though, Athens Christian (0-1) upended the Tigers 21-14.
"Very aggressive style of play. Offensively, they have really good skill players in their skill positions. I think they've got two or three guys that can take it to the house at any moment. So it's always a tough game against them. I expect four quarters this week as well."
This Friday's first home game also happens to be the team's homecoming game. Brown said the biggest thing will be getting the team focused on where they are and where they need to get better at.
"We need to be able to go out there on Friday night and show that we've gotten better this week," he said. "We're going to challenge (the players) not to become complacent in any way, just to remain focused on the process of going out every day in practice and working on what we do and trying to get better at it, and we want to be able to see that on the film Friday night.
"We talked (Sunday) in our film session, the film's not going to lie. It's going to tell us exactly where we are and exactly what we need to do, and I think the kids were able to see that we got a win in that first game, but there's a lot of things right now we're not doing very well. So, I hope we will come back this week and I think we will and go back to work and try to improve what we do, and again, go out and show that on Friday night."
