Jackson County passed its first test last week, but it stands to face some heavier lifting this week.
The Panthers, following a 7-0 win over Banks County, will travel to North Hall Friday (Aug. 30, 7:30 p.m.) for a matchup with a Trojan team coming off a 9-3 season.
This shapes up to be a matchup of strength vs. strength as Jackson County’s stout defensive line will be pitted against the Trojans formidable running game.
The Panthers held Banks County to 78 rushing yards last week, while North Hall romped for 303 yards in a 34-14 win over Chestatee.
“North Hall does run it very, very well,” said Jackson County head coach Rich McWhorter, who made his debut with the Panthers last week. “It’s going to be a huge challenge. It’s going to be a big step up in competition for us.”
And that’s not just in one area, the veteran coach noted.
“You can take every position, every unit on our football team and you can say this week will be a step up for us,” McWhorter said.
Jackson County’s defense will again face a Wing-T offense but having seen the scheme last week won’t necessarily serve as an advantage for the Panthers.
“I think that’s kind of offset because North Hall is going to have an opportunity to see how we play the Wing-T,” McWhorter said. “They’re as good as I’ve seen run it.”
Three North Hall running backs (Cody Smith, Jacob Dickey and J.T. Fair) finished with at least 80 yards on the ground last week. McWhorter reiterated how sound the Trojans are in their scheme.
“Being around the state of Georgia and high school football, you’ve seen a lot of Wing-T around, and we have faced a lot of it and they do as good a job as any and better than most,” McWhorter said.
Trojan quarterback Trey Sanders completed only 4-of-9 passes but did throw for 141 yards as North Hall hit some big plays in the passing game.
“You look at teams like that who run the ball as well as they do, they’re going to have big pass plays,” McWhorter said. “Because you just play the run and you keep coming up and playing the run … they get people behind you and that happens. And I know it’s something that we’ll prepare for.”
McWhorter said that the Trojans under David Bishop are “an incredibly well-coached team.”
“You watch them and you just don’t see mistakes,” he said. “You don’t see mental or physical errors. They’re very solid in all three phases of the game. Like I said, it’s going to be a real step up for every one of our units this week.”
Meanwhile, Andrew King and Brandon Fisher continue to lead the Panther defensive front, and McWhorter praised the play of Braden Surber there, too, last week. McWhorter also noted his team’s play at linebacker and changes in the secondary, “which I think also helped us.”
“Our defensive coaches just did a great job of preparing those guys, and it really paid off and that was the key to the win,” McWhorter said, “and that’s going to be the key to any success we have this year.”
McWhorter said the offense will take longer to hit its stride, but the impact of that is lessened if the defense continues its level of play.
“As long as our defense keeps playing the way they’re playing, hopefully, we’ll be in games,” he said.
McWhorter said the message to the team this week in practice following the win over Banks County is “we’ve got to get better.”
“We have four days of work to try to get better as a football team,” he said. “And, really, it’s not just with a focus on North Hall, which we will be spending a lot of time in prep for North Hall. But we’ve got to spend a lot of time on us trying to get better.”
