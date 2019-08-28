SOFTBALL: Eagles upend Monroe Area in region play

Going into Monday night's game vs. Monroe Area, the East Jackson Eagles hadn't won a region game in nearly two weeks.
Down 5-4 entering the bottom of the seventh, the Eagles looked like they would be waiting longer for their second region win of the season. But the team wasn't going to be denied.
The Eagles scored one run in the seventh thanks to a single from Marlee Wilkes to send the game to extra innings, and then, it was Madison Bruce who delivered the game-winning hit in the bottom of the eighth to plate two runs. The Eagles won the game 7-5. They're 3-6 on the season but 2-2 in Region 8-AAA.
Head coach Will Bartlett said it is "good" to get back to .500 in region play, and any win in Region 8-AAA is a "good win."
"We did not play our best, but were able to take advantage of some miscues in order to push across a good bit of our runs," Bartlett said. "We were finally able to execute some base hit and sacrifice bunts, something we have struggled with this season. It was the most pressure we've felt all season, in which there was so much weighing on every pitch.
"It felt good to get the heart racing a little bit. I have to give Monroe a lot of credit for battling and continuing to hang around the whole time. Our girls showed a lot of grit and never quit fighting even after some demoralizing mistakes. Our non-starters were able to keep the morale up in the dugout the entire time, so I'm really proud of them and the roles they have embraced. With that being said, we still have a lot of work to do if we want to get where we need to be."
Ashlyn Trimble pitched all eight innings for the Eagles. She recorded five strikeouts. Bartlett said she didn't have her "best stuff," but there was "no way" she was going to let him take her out of the game.
"She means so much to the program from a leadership and accountability standpoint," he said.
Bruce recorded four RBIs in the win. Emma Anderson recorded four hits and Isabel Harrison recorded three hits.
The Eagles lost two games last week, one to Habersham Central and one to Banks County. The team picked up a non-region win over Elbert County 12-6. Anderson and Lindsey Little recorded three hits apiece. Little also had three RBIs, along with Bruce and Julie Chancey's two RBIs apiece.
