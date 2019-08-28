CROSS COUNTRY: Jefferson's Thornton wins Bob Blastow meet

Posted by
MainStreetNewsSPORTS
Wednesday, August 28. 2019
Updated: 7 hours ago
After finishing as Class AAA runner-up last year, Jefferson’s Riley Thornton showed no signs of slowing down in his first meet of the 2019 season.
The senior ran a time of 15:35.38 — a personal-best by 23 seconds — to win the Bob Blastow Early Bird meet Saturday (Aug. 24) in Whitesburg. He beat Mikias Mekonen of Lakeside-DeKalb by just over a second.
“He ran really well,” coach Brady Sigler said. “The thing about that meet, I don’t know that there were any triple-A schools. They were almost all 6-A, 7-A … So he beat some good runners.”
In addition to beating Mekonen, Thornton — who was named the Georgia Milesplit runner of the week — also defeated North Oconee standout, Alex Thomas.
“The thing I usually look for is who do you beat and who do you compete with? And he beat some really good kids,” Sigler said. “It was a great start for him.”
Thornton’s first-place finish helped Jefferson (134 points) earn a fifth-place team finish in the 22-team meet. The Dragons finished behind Norcross (82), Cambridge (95), Starrs Mill (118) and Alpharetta (133).
“We beat No. 3 and 4 from 4-A — Blessed Trinity and North Oconee — and the teams that beat us are like ranked 7-A and 6-A teams, so overall I was really pleased with that,” Sigler said.
Others scoring were Matthew Schroeder (15th, 16:31.5), Levi Holiday (35th, 17:01.29), Brett Brush (43rd, 17:23.29) and Carter Hensley (47th, 17:25.15).
The Jefferson boys’ and girls’ cross country teams are off until Sept. 7 when they run in the Carrollton Ortho Invitational — the site of the state meet.
“That’s why we go,” Sigler said.
•Jefferson girls place eighth: Eleventh and 13th-place finishes from Caitlin Schroeder and Katherine Law, respectively, led to an eighth-place team finish out of 19 squads for the Jefferson girls at the Bob Blastow Eary Bird meet. Both runners recorded sub-20 minute times to set personal records. Schroeder ran a time of 19:22.27, and Law finished with a time of 19:27.26.
“I promised them this year that they could pick a couple of fast meets to go to and this is one of them, so it was a fast course, so the times should have been fast,” Sigler said. “But it’s not that fast. It’s not like not running a legit 5K.”
Sigler noted that Schroeder and Law defeated all of Oconee County’s runners, except one. Oconee County finished fifth in the meet.
“Once again, that’s how I look at things: Who did you beat?” Sigler said, “and they both medaled in a really good field.”
Contributing to the Dragons’ team score of 222 points were Olivia Kulniszewski (33rd, 20:55.42), Sydney Bowles (87th, 22:56.45) and Emily Byrd (101st, 23:24.04).
Jefferson was without two of its top runners.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.