CROSS COUNTRY: Jefferson's Thornton wins Bob Blastow meet

After finishing as Class AAA runner-up last year, Jefferson’s Riley Thornton showed no signs of slowing down in his first meet of the 2019 season.
The senior ran a time of 15:35.38 — a personal-best by 23 seconds — to win the Bob Blastow Early Bird meet Saturday (Aug. 24) in Whitesburg. He beat Mikias Mekonen of Lakeside-DeKalb by just over a second.
“He ran really well,” coach Brady Sigler said. “The thing about that meet, I don’t know that there were any triple-A schools. They were almost all 6-A, 7-A … So he beat some good runners.”
In addition to beating Mekonen, Thornton — who was named the Georgia Milesplit runner of the week — also defeated North Oconee standout, Alex Thomas.
“The thing I usually look for is who do you beat and who do you compete with? And he beat some really good kids,” Sigler said. “It was a great start for him.”
Thornton’s first-place finish helped Jefferson (134 points) earn a fifth-place team finish in the 22-team meet. The Dragons finished behind Norcross (82), Cambridge (95), Starrs Mill (118) and Alpharetta (133).
“We beat No. 3 and 4 from 4-A — Blessed Trinity and North Oconee — and the teams that beat us are like ranked 7-A and 6-A teams, so overall I was really pleased with that,” Sigler said.
Others scoring were Matthew Schroeder (15th, 16:31.5), Levi Holiday (35th, 17:01.29), Brett Brush (43rd, 17:23.29) and Carter Hensley (47th, 17:25.15).
The Jefferson boys’ and girls’ cross country teams are off until Sept. 7 when they run in the Carrollton Ortho Invitational — the site of the state meet.
“That’s why we go,” Sigler said.
•Jefferson girls place eighth: Eleventh and 13th-place finishes from Caitlin Schroeder and Katherine Law, respectively, led to an eighth-place team finish out of 19 squads for the Jefferson girls at the Bob Blastow Eary Bird meet. Both runners recorded sub-20 minute times to set personal records. Schroeder ran a time of 19:22.27, and Law finished with a time of 19:27.26.
“I promised them this year that they could pick a couple of fast meets to go to and this is one of them, so it was a fast course, so the times should have been fast,” Sigler said. “But it’s not that fast. It’s not like not running a legit 5K.”
Sigler noted that Schroeder and Law defeated all of Oconee County’s runners, except one. Oconee County finished fifth in the meet.
“Once again, that’s how I look at things: Who did you beat?” Sigler said, “and they both medaled in a really good field.”
Contributing to the Dragons’ team score of 222 points were Olivia Kulniszewski (33rd, 20:55.42), Sydney Bowles (87th, 22:56.45) and Emily Byrd (101st, 23:24.04).
Jefferson was without two of its top runners.
