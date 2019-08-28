VOLLEYBALL: Eagles go 2-2 in recent action

The East Jackson Eagles are coming off two losses.
The Eagles fell to North Oconee and East Hall Aug. 22. The Eagles opened the week Aug. 20 with two wins over Putnam County and Gatgewood.
The Eagles open area play this week. The team has matches against Hart County, Monroe Area and two matches vs. Morgan County.
•East Hall 2, East Jackson 0: The Eagles lost in straight sets 25-17, 25-17. The team had only six total kills in two sets. Allison Lounder led the team in both aces and assists. Founder had four aces and five assists. Alannah Padilla led the team in digs. Padilla had 16 of the team's 35 digs.
•North Oconee 2, East Jackson 0: The Eagles were swept 25-22, 25-13. The team had 39 digs in the two sets, led by Camille Duncan's 14. Mya Howard added nine. Founder finished the match with nine assists. Zoe Daniels had six of the team's 10 kills.
•East Jackson 2, Gatewood 0: The Eagles won the match 25-16, 25-22. Howard was accurate on serve as she recorded 13 of the team's 18 aces in the match. Duncan led the team with 10 digs in the win. Founder and Howard had six digs apiece. Abby Pennington added eight digs.
•East Jackson 2, Putnam Co. 0: Lounder put up 15 assists in the straight-sets win. The Eagles won 25-14, 25-18. The team had 30 digs led by Pennington and Duncan's nine digs apiece. Padilla added seven digs. The Eagles served up 12 aces. Founder led the way with five. Duncan, Pennington and Howard had two aces apiece. The Eagles had 18 kills. Daniels had seven kills, while Howard produced three.
