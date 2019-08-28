Local racers compete at Atlanta Dragway

The local contingent of racers faired well during the Aug. 24 Summit ET event at Atlanta Dragway.
Competitors from Commerce, Homer and Hoschton all took home first-place finishes: Cooper Hancock (5-9 junior dragster), Jayton Duggar (junior street) and Jeff Voyles (pro).
Hancock's win in the 5-9 junior dragster was his fifth of the 2019 season. He leads the points as well. Hancock defeated Ava Ward in the finals for the win. In the semifinals, Hancock defeated Corey Reed.
Duggar's win was his second of the season. Duggar is the points leader in the junior street division. Duggar defeated Claude Thomason to take the win. In the semifinals, Duggar defeated Jacob Wilson to reach the finals.
Voyles' win in the pro series was his first of 2019. Voyles defeated Allen Williams in the finals. Voyles beat Lonnie Cothran in the semifinals.
