VOLLEYBALL: Panthers head into area play with a pair of wins

Posted by
MainStreetNewsSPORTS
Tuesday, August 27. 2019
The Jackson County volleyball team got 14 matches in the books to prep for area play, culminating with two-set victories over Heritage and Walnut Grove Thursday (Aug. 22) at home to push the team’s record to 9-5.
The Panthers were slated to begin their area schedule this past Tuesday (Aug. 27) on the road against Franklin County and Monroe Area at Franklin County but results were not available at press time.
The team returns to action next Tuesday (Sept. 3) against defending area champion Morgan County and last year’s area runner up, Jefferson, at home.
In last week's action, Jackson County dominated Heritage 25-5, 25-11 and then beat Walnut Grove 25-16, 25-13 in the nightcap on Thursday (Aug. 22).
“We played pretty well last Thursday, but our serving has fallen off in recent weeks,” Panther coach Jeff White said. “Our tough pre-season schedule has exposed our weaknesses and we are trying to address them in practice.”
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.