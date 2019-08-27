VOLLEYBALL: Panthers head into area play with a pair of wins

The Jackson County volleyball team got 14 matches in the books to prep for area play, culminating with two-set victories over Heritage and Walnut Grove Thursday (Aug. 22) at home to push the team’s record to 9-5.
The Panthers were slated to begin their area schedule this past Tuesday (Aug. 27) on the road against Franklin County and Monroe Area at Franklin County but results were not available at press time.
The team returns to action next Tuesday (Sept. 3) against defending area champion Morgan County and last year’s area runner up, Jefferson, at home.
In last week's action, Jackson County dominated Heritage 25-5, 25-11 and then beat Walnut Grove 25-16, 25-13 in the nightcap on Thursday (Aug. 22).
“We played pretty well last Thursday, but our serving has fallen off in recent weeks,” Panther coach Jeff White said. “Our tough pre-season schedule has exposed our weaknesses and we are trying to address them in practice.”
