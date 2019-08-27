VOLLEYBALL: Jefferson's winning streak snapped by Gainesville

Jefferson saw a seven-match winning streak end Thursday (Aug. 22) against Gainesville, but the Dragons' coach said her team chalked it up to a learning experience.
The team fell 25-17, 25-15, 25-18 to the 11-2 Elephants.
"Gainesville played a great and clean-cut match," coach Brittani Lawrence said. "However, we have grown tremendously from that match and have started implementing new offensive strategies. We are anxious to get back on the court and showcase our new set of skills and have some fun."
JoJo Smith led Jefferson (10-3) offensively with six kills, a block and 10 digs. Maddie Grace Smith recorded 21 assists, seven digs and an ace. Mac Fowler finished with five kills and a dig. Margo Perry recorded four kills. Stophia Stopher tallied 20 digs, while Kamdyn Hendrix added nine digs and Mia Mingus had five digs.
Jefferson was set to play North Oconee Tuesday (Aug. 27) but results weren't available at press time. The Dragons return to play Thursday (Aug. 29) when they host Athens Christian (5 p.m.) and Franklin County (7 p.m.).
The Dragons picked up a pair of wins last week before losing to Gainesville, beating Discovery and Lanier Christian Academy.
•Jefferson 2, Discovery 0 (Aug. 20): Annabelle Cox totaled five kills, and Maddie Grace Smith had two aces, five assists and a kill as the Dragons swept Discovery in two sets, 25-12, 25-12. Mac Fowler added three aces and two kills; Megan Hanlin had four assists and a kill; and Baley Williams tallied three aces.
•Jefferson 2, Lanier Christian Academy 0 (Aug. 20): JoJo Smith recorded five kills in a two-set win over the Lightning. Maddie Grace Smith registered 17 assists, two aces and three kills. Olivia Burrage finished with four kills and two blocks, while Mac Fowler had four kills and two aces. Sophia Stopher finished with four digs, an ace and a kill.
