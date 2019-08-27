After going scoreless in a pair of games the previous week, Jefferson runs were not in short supply this past week.
The Dragons (7-3, 3-1) posted 31 runs in three games and picked up 10 hits in two of three contests in earning three wins — two of which were 8-AAA victories.
“We were very pleased with how our girls responded after last week,” coach Kacie Bostwick said. “We made our non-region schedule tough on purpose. We have a strong region, so our girls need to learn to play at a high level at all times. Offensively we looked much better, defensively we were solid, and I think our young pitching staff is gaining more confidence the more we play.”
Jefferson played three games in three days, beating Monroe Area, Winder-Barrow and Hart County.
•Jefferson 5, Hart Co. 0. (Aug. 22): Ravyn Saxon threw a five-hit shutout with six strikeouts as Jefferson posted a region road win. Caroline Brownlee again sparked the offense, going 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs. Livi Blackstock went 2-for-3 with an RBI.
The teams were knotted in a scoreless tie until the top of the fifth inning when Abby Beatty singled home a run and Brownlee followed with a two-run double. Blackstock added an RBI single in the top of the sixth inning, and Amber Tullis brought home a run in the top of the seventh by grounding out to second.
•Jefferson 12, Winder-Barrow 1, five innings (Aug. 21): Caroline Brownlee doubled three times and drove in six runs in a 3-for-3 day at the plate in the Dragons’ rout of Class AAAAAA Winder-Barrow at home. Taylor Spivey went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, and Livi Blackstock went 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Jefferson finished with 10 hits.
The Dragons built a 6-1 lead after three innings and struck for six more in the fourth to bring the mercy rule into effect.
Ravyn Saxon earned the win, allowing one run and six hits over four innings.
•Jefferson 14, Monroe Area 3, five innings (Aug. 20): MacKenzie Turner went 3-for-3 with an RBI and Amber Tullis went 2-for-3 with two RBIs as the Dragons coasted to a region win on the road over the Purple Hurricanes.
Jefferson scored eight runs over the course of the fourth and fifth innings to bring the game to an early end via mercy rule.
Others contributing offensively were Emma Kate Sorrells (2-for-4, RBI), Abby Beatty (1-for-3, two RBIs), Livi Blackstock (1-for-3, two RBIs) and Taylor Spivey (two RBIs). Ravyn Saxon threw three innings for the win, allowing two hits and two unearned runs, striking out five. Camoreena Hart pitched the final two frames, allowing three hits and an earned runs.
