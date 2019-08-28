VOLLEYBALL: Jackson County opens area play with two wins

Posted by
MainStreetNewsSPORTS
Wednesday, August 28. 2019
The Jackson County volleyball team began area play with two wins Tuesday over Monroe Area and Franklin County at Franklin County. The team is now 11-5.
The Panthers, who have won four-straight matches, beat Monroe Area 25-16, 25-12 and dominated Franklin County 25-9, 25-10.
Jackson County has Thursday off before playing Tuesday at home against area opponents Morgan County (5 p.m.) and Jefferson (7 p.m.).
