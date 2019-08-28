The Jackson County volleyball team began area play with two wins Tuesday over Monroe Area and Franklin County at Franklin County. The team is now 11-5.
The Panthers, who have won four-straight matches, beat Monroe Area 25-16, 25-12 and dominated Franklin County 25-9, 25-10.
Jackson County has Thursday off before playing Tuesday at home against area opponents Morgan County (5 p.m.) and Jefferson (7 p.m.).
VOLLEYBALL: Jackson County opens area play with two wins
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry