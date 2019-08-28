VOLLEYBALL: Jefferson wins four-set match over North Oconee

The Jefferson volleyball team picked up a non-area win at North Oconee Tuesday, beating the Titans in four sets (25-18, 22-25, 25-17, 25-19).
JoJo Smith racked up 10 kills, six digs, four blocks and two aces in the victory, which moved the Dragons to 12-3.
Olivia Burrage added eight kills and four blocks. Maddie Grace Smith racked up 32 assists, seven digs and three aces. Kamdyn Hendrix totaled seven digs. Sophia Stopher finished with 14 digs, three aces and three kills. Others contributing to the win were Annabelle Cox (three aces, two digs and four kills), Mac Fowler (two aces, three kills, one block) and Mia Mingus (four digs).
Jefferson hosts Franklin County Thursday (7 p.m.) in area play and then travels to Jackson County Tuesday for area matches against Morgan County (6 p.m.) and Jackson County (7 p.m.).
