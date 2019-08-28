East Jackson has started 0-2 in area play with losses to Hart County and Morgan County.
The Eagles fell to Hart County 26-24, 20-25, 11-15 and Morgan County 15-25, 9-25 Tuesday at home.
In the loss to Hart County, Mya Howard led East Jackson with nine kills, five digs and three aces. Zoe Daniels and Maurissa Thomas added four kills each. Daniels added three blocks, while Thomas had two. Camille Duncan totaled 17 digs while Allison Louder had 14 assists and eight digs. Angel Sheriff finished with eight digs.
Against Morgan County, Daniels finished with four kills, while Thomas had three. Duncan registered nine digs, while Howard had seven digs along with two kills. Lounder finished with six assists.
VOLLEYBALL: Eagles drop pair of area matches
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry