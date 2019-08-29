Football: BCA looks to ‘stay the course,’ improve in week two at Briarwood

It was a rough start to the season for Bethlehem Christian Academy as the Knights lost 47-0 at rival Loganville Christian on Aug. 23, but coach Gus Felder was adamant on Monday, Aug. 26, that the Knights are looking forward and focusing on continuing to improve each week as Felder seeks to build a winning program.
“The mood is good. There’s a lot we’ve got to fix and change and we’re working and staying the course and getting it done,” said Felder, whose team will try to snap a nine-game losing skid dating back to last season on Friday, Aug. 30 when it visits the last team it defeated — Briarwood Academy of Warrenton. “Everyone keeps using those terms ‘tough loss’ and ‘young team.’ We don’t use those around here. We’re laying a foundation and building a team. We’re right where God needs us to be, and we’re, every day, one day at a time, getting better. Regardless of what the scoreboard says, we get better every time we play.”
The Buccaneers are coming off a 39-6 win over Central Fellowship Christian Academy in their season opener Aug. 23, in which they rolled up over 330 yards of offense.
Sophomore Dax Reese is a dual threat at quarterback for Briarwood and had an impressive performance in week one, throwing for 66 yards and two touchdowns on 7-of-10 passing while adding 89 yards on eight carries and a pair of scores on the ground. Junior halfback Lucas Freitas had a big night as well, running for 149 yards and a pair of touchdowns on just 12 touches.
“They’re just like everybody else. They’re a team that’s fiery and ready to go play,” Felder said. “And we’ve just got to go out there and do our thing, keep grinding and keep battling. Our process, our goal, is to get better every day. Our motto is all about us. We don’t get caught up too much in what other people are doing. It’s another opponent we’ve got to face that wants to win. They’re scrappy, they’re fast, and we’ve just got to go over there and play.”
The Knights will look to generate more offense after struggling to gain yards in the loss to Loganville Christian. While Felder said he liked some things his team did upfront, the key to have more success will be developing the players the team has.
“It’s another game, another business trip and another chance for us to get better as a team,” he said. “It’s not a sprint; it’s a marathon. We’re going to take our time and slow-cook this program to where it needs to be.”
